Why On Earth Are People Using Monistat for Hair Growth?

So what might happen if you do decide to use Monistat for your hair? In short, you may end up doing more harm than good. Use of the product can not only result in clogged pores, but also rashes, scalp irritation, and even worsened hair loss, according to Dr. Zeichner. "It's important to choose the right vehicle for the right location," he explains. "Using a heavy cream in the scalp can be a challenge because it can get stuck between the hair and be difficult to get into the scalp itself where it needs to go." It's worth noting that Monistat contains mineral oil, which can be heavy, he adds. That means using the thick cream on your scalp could actually clog pores, which may end up completely impeding the hair follicle and hair growth.