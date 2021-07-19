"I noticed that skin care was quite sophisticated already, but there was near zero sophistication in hair care," says Monpure London founder and industry vet, Natanel Bigger. "Usually with the products that are available for hair are focused around how they make your hair feel, or create shine, not any sort of health or strength maintenance...I went on a deep dive into all the trichology journals and medical publications and noticed that a lot of the latest science was not built into modern hair-care brands." So, Bigger teamed up with doctors and scientists to create Monpure London, which launched last year.