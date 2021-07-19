This Scalp-Centric Hair Care Line Combats Hair Loss with Popular Skin-Care Ingredients
By the time your hair has sprouted from your head, it's no longer living — even when it's literally stubble. So while keeping your strands adequately moisturized and protected can affect the look and feel of your hair, ignoring your scalp in the process is a missed opportunity.
With this in mind, hair-care brands are emphasizing the importance of scalp health more than ever, highlighting how scalp issues can have an effect on hair health, too. Among them, Monpure London has introduced products driven by the concept that the skin on your scalp deserves just as much attention as the skin on your face. (Related: These Are the Best Products for Treating Scalp Acne)
"I noticed that skin care was quite sophisticated already, but there was near zero sophistication in hair care," says Monpure London founder and industry vet, Natanel Bigger. "Usually with the products that are available for hair are focused around how they make your hair feel, or create shine, not any sort of health or strength maintenance...I went on a deep dive into all the trichology journals and medical publications and noticed that a lot of the latest science was not built into modern hair-care brands." So, Bigger teamed up with doctors and scientists to create Monpure London, which launched last year.
The brand's offerings include a conditioner (Buy It, $49, monpure.com) — which is intended to be massaged into the hair and scalp, BTW — as well as supplemental picks such as a Clarifying Scalp Scrub (Buy It, $86, monpure.com). A Nourish and Stimulate Scalp Mask (Buy It, $86, monpure.com) calls on vegan silk peptides (derived from vegetable starch), which protect skin and hair from pollution and heat damage. Monpure's Follicle Boost Hair Density Serum (Buy It, $130, monpure.com) contains retinol and pumpkin seed extract, an ingredient with research-backed potential to block an enzyme that produces DHT, a hormone that plays a role in hair loss. And if you have a sensitive scalp you can still get in on the products, since everything was formulated with itchy or otherwise irritated scalps in mind. (Related: The Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair, According to Experts)
These products aren't a cure for genetic hair loss conditions such as alopecia, however, they can help combat forms of hormone-related hair thinning and loss such as menopausal and postpartum hair loss by boosting circulation and creating an optimal environment for hair growth, explains Bigger. Plus, while Monpure's formulas are rooted in science, the brand's packaging is far from boring, as products are housed in sleek amber-colored bottles that look and feel luxurious. (Related: Postpartum Hair Loss Is Real — Here's How to Deal with It)
The biggest takeaway that Monpure and other scalp health-driven brands stress is that focusing solely on the strands that you see is doing your health and your hair a disservice. If that resonates, you can browse Monpure's offerings exclusively on the brand's website.