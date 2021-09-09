I've Tried Over 20 Dry Shampoos, But I Swear By This Formula for My Thick, Curly, Brunette Hair

The dry shampoo's formula quickly absorbs oil and doesn't sit on your hair, avoiding that heavy and extra greasy look. Instead, it penetrates your scalp and makes excess oil and sweat disappear. And because it's formulated for darker hair tones, there isn't a pesky white or gray residue left on my hair after I apply it, either. After a few sprays to my scalp (from a few inches away), the shampoo blends into my natural brunette hair color without leaving a trace. That's because it's formula contains rice starches that dissolve as you massage the shampoo into your hair. (Related: The Best Post-Workout Dry Shampoo Options for Super Sweaty Hair)