I've Tried Over 20 Dry Shampoos, But I Swear By This Formula for My Thick, Curly, Brunette Hair
I count myself as lucky. No, I've never won the lottery, but I did hit the jackpot with my curly hair. Although I spent many years complaining about how long it takes me to style my thick strands, I don't have to wash it every day. And, when it does need a refresh, I reach for my favorite dry shampoo that transforms my hair instantly.
Although I don't have to wash my hair more than once a week, there's no way I can fake fresh hair for a day full of meetings and errands after taking my favorite Peloton class. For months, I searched for a dry shampoo option that worked for my thick and curly hair, but nothing worked. Each one left a sticky, white residue behind that made my hair look even more weighed down. After testing about 20 options, I landed on the Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo that is specially crafted for darker hair. (Buy It, $26, amazon.com)
The dry shampoo's formula quickly absorbs oil and doesn't sit on your hair, avoiding that heavy and extra greasy look. Instead, it penetrates your scalp and makes excess oil and sweat disappear. And because it's formulated for darker hair tones, there isn't a pesky white or gray residue left on my hair after I apply it, either. After a few sprays to my scalp (from a few inches away), the shampoo blends into my natural brunette hair color without leaving a trace. That's because it's formula contains rice starches that dissolve as you massage the shampoo into your hair. (Related: The Best Post-Workout Dry Shampoo Options for Super Sweaty Hair)
You will find argan oil on the ingredient list, but don't worry. It doesn't add more oil to your hair. Its main job is to nourish each lock and leave it looking healthy and clean.
Buy It: Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo for Darker Tones, $26, amazon.com
Moroccanoil's formula also has a signature scent that smells luxurious and fresh. It's light and airy, with a hint of musk. The scent is what made me go down the rabbit hole of testing out the dry shampoo in the first place.
One Amazon shopper also found the dry shopper after testing multiple other offerings. "This dry shampoo is a lifesaver and is the only brand that doesn't leave my hair looking white on top," they wrote. The reviewer also added: "I am left with next to no white residue and super clean-feeling hair!"
I definitely got lucky when I found the Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo. It makes my post-workout hair look brand new and fresh without having to spend hours washing and drying it every day. Want to see what it's about? Head to Amazon now and grab this hero hair product for $26.