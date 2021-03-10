Realizing she was onto something, she started a "mini business," and began selling her products from her home. Jackson saw the potential to grow it further, and teamed up with a cosmetic chemist to help perfect her non-foaming cleanser formula. Foaming cleansers have a rep for being drying, which is why Jackson was set on offering a non-foaming cleanser. "Now, it's a little bit more common in the market and in the culture, but in 2015, to find a cleansing cream that didn't have a mineral oil base and wasn't heavy was very difficult," she says. (FYI, mineral oil is an occlusive, creating a barrier on the skin surface and sealing in hydration, but it can be too heavy for some people's skin.) The end result would become the debut product of N8 Beauty, the skin-care company she launched in 2017.