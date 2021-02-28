Amazon Shoppers Say This $4 Nail Treatment Makes ‘Paper Thin’ Nails Longer and Stronger

Other customers add that the treatment helped make their nails stop peeling and cracking. "I have had my nails done for years — without it, they are paper-thin, tear right off, and you can bend them all the way down. My nails look great now," wrote one reviewer. "I didn't believe the reviews as a skeptic because it was that bad, and I thought I was a lost cause. I have had this stuff a couple of weeks now and my nails are grown out and as long as they were with fake nails."