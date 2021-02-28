Amazon Shoppers Say This $4 Nail Treatment Makes ‘Paper Thin’ Nails Longer and Stronger

Growing out your nails comes with its challenges. First, the amount of time it takes your nails to show a considerable sliver of white — especially if you're someone who's kept a nail-biting habit in the past — can seem impossibly long. Then, once they do grow a bit, one inevitably breaks, bringing you back to square one. But there's a product that Amazon shoppers say can actually make it easy to grow long, healthy nails — and best of all, it's just $4.
Nail-Aid's Keratin 3-Day Growth (Buy It, $4, amazon.com) formula goes on like a polish and can be used as both a base and a top coat since it dries with a clear, hard finish. The nail strengthener, which includes keratin amino acids and vitamin E, claims that it can transform chipped, brittle, and peeling fingernails into healthy, hard, and long ones in as little as three days — and Amazon shoppers are sold. (Related: This Clear Nail Polish Gives You a Salon-Worthy French Manicure In Seconds)
Over 8,400 customers have given Nail-Aid's product a five-star rating, with many reviewers specifically saying that it's helped their nails recover from years of acrylics and gels. (See: How to Remove Gel Polish Without Wrecking Your Nails)
"I bought this because I got tired of that stage in between full sets where I was left with raw, peeling nails. I bought this hoping I could finally just grow my own nails and switch to gel manicures," one shopper wrote. "I'm writing this review on day three and I can officially say it works… This goes on (and smells) more like clear nail polish, but I'm telling y'all… three days later and I'm at lengths that normally take me a month or two!"
Buy It: Nail-Aid Keratin 3 Day Growth, $4,
$5, amazon.com
Other customers add that the treatment helped make their nails stop peeling and cracking. "I have had my nails done for years — without it, they are paper-thin, tear right off, and you can bend them all the way down. My nails look great now," wrote one reviewer. "I didn't believe the reviews as a skeptic because it was that bad, and I thought I was a lost cause. I have had this stuff a couple of weeks now and my nails are grown out and as long as they were with fake nails."
While the brand advertises a three-day turnaround for results, it's important to be realistic. Most reviewers reported the most noticeable change in their nails after using Nail-Aid's strengthener for a few weeks, and it's a wait that's well worth it. (Combine it with these other nail-strengthening tips, and you'll have strong nails for life.)
And for just $4 a bottle, Nail-Aid's Keratin 3 Day Growth is a purchase that comes at a very budget-friendly price rag — especially when you consider the satisfaction of being able to grow your nails out for once and for all.