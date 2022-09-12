If the return of the pumpkin spice latte has you ready for fall, Hailey Bieber's latest manicure is sure to make you want to spice up your signature manicure. Bieber's 'glazed donut' nails dominated TikTok all summer long, and the Rhode Skin founder has updated the look for the season ahead, recently debuting — wait for it, friends — chocolate glazed donut nails.

In a TikTok video that has racked up eight million views and counting, Bieber shows off her sugary sweet chocolate glazed donut nails, joking in her caption about her penchant for changing up her shade choices. "I know we're tired of my constant color switch up but…The chocolate glazed donut nails are really hitting for me for fall," the 25-year-old model writes in the caption of her clip, adding the drooling emoji, brown heart emoji, and five chocolate donut emojis for good measure.

The manicure includes the same shimmery finish as her glazed donut nails, but instead of a pearly white color, her nails are painted a deep shade of brown. Thus, the chocolate-iced donut analogy.

In her caption, she also calls out her go-to nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, who tells Shape exactly how to copy Bieber's new fall manicure. After prepping nails and cuticles, prime the nails with OPI Infinite Shine Primer base coat, she explains via email. Then, follow with one coat of OPI Infinite Shine in You Don't Know Jacques! mixed with a clear top coat to make the classic taupe shade appear slightly sheer.

Next, mix the shimmery white, satin-esque OPI Infinite Shine in Kyoto Pearl with OPI Infinite Shine ProStay Gloss to create a sheer, pearly shade, applying one coat to nails. The Kyoto Pearl polish "is the perfect shade to achieve the 'glazed donut nails,'" according to Ganzorigt. "When mixed with clear, it creates the chrome effect and can be used over any color." Basically, it's the key to getting that icing-inspired glazed look.

To finish the manicure, apply another coat of OPI Infinite Shine ProStay Gloss. As with all gel manis, you'll want to cure each coat under a UV lamp for 30 to 60 seconds before moving onto each following step. That'll ensure nails are dry and prepped for the next coat. (ICYDK: Ganzorigt's client Sydney Sweeney applies sunscreen on her hands pre-gel mani and you might want to too.)

And there you have it. All you need is a PSL and your favorite fall 'fit, and you're ready to usher in a new season in style. See you later, summer. It's been real.