There was certainly no shortage of romantic details at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia wedding celebration, as the bride recently shared in her On The JLo newsletter. But one of the smallest details — her milky white French manicure — might just be the most meaningful. (ICYDK: Lopez loves a fun French manicure.)

Lopez's longtime manicurist Tom Bachik shared a close-up shot of the actress and singer's "timeless" nails with an "elegant twist," as he put it in the caption of his Instagram post. For her second wedding to Affleck, Lopez went with a subtle French manicure featuring accent flowers and a single hummingbird on her ring finger. Along with sharing a photo of the newlywed's nails (including her green diamond ring), Bachik also gave details on the exact products he used to give the JLo Beauty founder her dreamy mani, so you can DIY the look at home.

"Minimal but Meaningful Wedding Day Mani 🤍 🕊," Bachik writes of his famous client's tips. "White on white on white was the vibe," he adds, hinting, "Intimate moments and personal details [are] what made Jennifer's custom wedding nails so special."

To create the wedding-worthy manicure, Bachik prepped Lopez's nails with the Tweezerman x Tom Bachik Ultimate Nail Care Set, which includes seven tools to get nails in tip-top shape. He then added "just the right amount of length" using Mia Secret Gel Extension Tips.

Bachik reveals Lopez "is loving milky nails" these days, adding that he appreciates "how they give a timeless feel and an elegant twist to a classic French," he writes in his caption. To give added depth, he blended Mia Secret Gelux gel polish in white with the brand's Luxury UV base and top coat, an all-in-one sealant that adds shine and durability to natural nails.

However, the true star of Bachik's manicure is the intricate accent nail art he hand painted. Using a "tiny detail brush" and Mia Secret Gel Paint in Snow White, he painted flowers and a hummingbird on just Lopez's ring finger. "The artwork was kept subtle and barely noticeable [except] to those who knew 😉," adds the celebrity manicurist.

Dedicated fans may already know hummingbirds are particularly special to the Marry Me star, something she revealed after announcing her engagement to Affleck in her newsletter back in April 2022, reported People. At the time, she shared a photo of a piece of art in her office featuring a green hummingbird. "I don't buy a lot of art, but I bought this. One because I love hummingbirds, and two because I love the color green," she wrote in her newsletter.

"Birds always fly around me. I've always had a special connection with hummingbirds. I realized that a lot of people say they symbolize love," she explained. "Whenever I am in a moment of doubt and confusion, one will magically appear by my window, reminding me that the universe will always speak to us if we are open to the signs."

Topping off the final magical touches of her symbolic mani, Bachik "lightly frosted the tips and flowers on the nails" with Mia Secret Gelux gel polish in Silver Glitter, he shares in the caption of his Instagram post. "It wouldn't be J.Lo without sparkle ✨," adds Bachik, who also made sure Lopez's hands were properly moisturized with a couple key Chanel products. He used L'Huile Camelia Hydrating and Fortifying Oil and Le Lift La Crème Main to create what he calls "a cuticle cocktail" for healthy-looking skin.

Even though Bachik shared the secrets to Lopez's second wedding manicure, this one may be tricky to DIY at home, especially if you want to incorporate accent art like she did. So, if you have your heart set on the romantic French manicure with a twist, you might want to head to the salon with a picture of Lopez's nails to get the look for yourself.