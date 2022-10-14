Jennifer Lopez Wore This $7 Red Nail Polish to an Event with Ben Affleck

You can order it on Amazon.

Published on October 14, 2022
Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently made an appearance in matching all-black outfits at a Ralph Lauren fashion show in Southern California. The event took place about three months after the couple got married on July 16, 2022.

The pair held hands while being photographed, revealing one pop of color incorporated into J.Lo's monochrome look: a classic red manicure. Lopez's longtime nail artist Tom Bachik offered more details about her manicure on his Instagram page, where he often reveals the colors and tools he uses to create his celebrity client's nail looks. In addition to Lopez, he works with Selena Gomez, Selma Blair, and Camila Cabello — just to name a few.

For his most recent work, Bachik gave Lopez a simple red manicure, sharing an image of the singer and actress in her all-black outfit, complete with a cowboy hat and pinstripes. "Boss Bitch 🖤⚡️," he writes in the caption of his post before revealing the exact brand and color of nail polish he used for J.Lo's deep red nails: Bordeaux by Essie.

The rich color is ideal for fall, offering a moody hue to go with darker shades of clothing you might be pulling out of your closet in the coming weeks. If you want to copy the manicure at your next salon appointment, you can ask for the wine-inspired red hue, or you can order a bottle on Amazon for a little DIY nail care moment at home. The exact shade Bachik used on Lopez is available on Amazon for just $7 (it happens to be 22 percent off its usual $9 price right now).

Amazon shoppers also confirm the color and quality of the polish are both wins. "This color is beautiful and perfect for fall," wrote one reviewer. "The formula is smooth and pigmented," said another.

Amazon

Buy It: Essie Bordeaux Nail Polish, $7 (was $9), amazon.com

While red nails are about as classic as it gets, the style was trending on TikTok earlier this year after an interesting "theory" spread on the app. User @girlbosstown posted a video explaining that she believes young men are attracted to red nails because it was a popular look in the 90s that they may remember their mom wearing during their childhood. Do with that information what you will.

Whether you want to copy J.Lo's look or test out a slightly off-the-wall TikTok theory, you can order a bottle of Essie's Bordeaux red nail polish on Amazon for a fall manicure.

