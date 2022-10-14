Beauty Nails Jennifer Lopez Wore This $7 Red Nail Polish to an Event with Ben Affleck You can order it on Amazon. By Christie Calucchia Christie Calucchia Instagram Twitter Christie Calucchia is the news editor at Shape. She writes and edits timely stories, with a focus on celebrity, health, beauty, and wellness news. She also interviews celebrities, celebrity fitness trainers, and other experts to provide insider tips and information to readers about emerging wellness trends. Christie was previously a lifestyle e-commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, serving as the e-commerce content and strategy lead for Real Simple, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living for more than two years. During that time, she wrote and edited hundreds of articles about home decor, cookware, skin care, and fashion. To provide the best product recommendations, she interviewed interior designers, organization experts, dermatologists, and celebrities. Prior to landing at Dotdash Meredith, she was an assistant editor at MyDomaine. There, Christie covered interior design and lifestyle topics, including home tours, culture, career, and celebrity news. Christie graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a bachelor's degree in humanities and a minor in journalism. She currently lives in New York, New York. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on October 14, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently made an appearance in matching all-black outfits at a Ralph Lauren fashion show in Southern California. The event took place about three months after the couple got married on July 16, 2022. What Jennifer Lopez's and Ben Affleck's Astrology Reveals About Their Relationship The pair held hands while being photographed, revealing one pop of color incorporated into J.Lo's monochrome look: a classic red manicure. Lopez's longtime nail artist Tom Bachik offered more details about her manicure on his Instagram page, where he often reveals the colors and tools he uses to create his celebrity client's nail looks. In addition to Lopez, he works with Selena Gomez, Selma Blair, and Camila Cabello — just to name a few. For his most recent work, Bachik gave Lopez a simple red manicure, sharing an image of the singer and actress in her all-black outfit, complete with a cowboy hat and pinstripes. "Boss Bitch 🖤⚡️," he writes in the caption of his post before revealing the exact brand and color of nail polish he used for J.Lo's deep red nails: Bordeaux by Essie. The rich color is ideal for fall, offering a moody hue to go with darker shades of clothing you might be pulling out of your closet in the coming weeks. If you want to copy the manicure at your next salon appointment, you can ask for the wine-inspired red hue, or you can order a bottle on Amazon for a little DIY nail care moment at home. The exact shade Bachik used on Lopez is available on Amazon for just $7 (it happens to be 22 percent off its usual $9 price right now). Hailey Bieber Declared Chocolate Glazed Donut Nails the Manicure for Fall — Here's How to Get the Look Amazon shoppers also confirm the color and quality of the polish are both wins. "This color is beautiful and perfect for fall," wrote one reviewer. "The formula is smooth and pigmented," said another. Amazon Buy It: Essie Bordeaux Nail Polish, $7 (was $9), amazon.com While red nails are about as classic as it gets, the style was trending on TikTok earlier this year after an interesting "theory" spread on the app. User @girlbosstown posted a video explaining that she believes young men are attracted to red nails because it was a popular look in the 90s that they may remember their mom wearing during their childhood. Do with that information what you will. Whether you want to copy J.Lo's look or test out a slightly off-the-wall TikTok theory, you can order a bottle of Essie's Bordeaux red nail polish on Amazon for a fall manicure. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit