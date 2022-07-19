Despite being one of the most well-known celebrity couples on the planet, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a surprise wedding was anything but flashy. In fact, the recently reunited couple eschewed a big Hollywood party in favor of a middle-of-the-night ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The bride opted for a white gown she saved "from an old movie," while the groom wore a jacket from his closet, Lopez recently revealed in her On The JLo newsletter. And even though the singer-dancer-actress is known for her signature over-the-top glam, Lopez's wedding day beauty look was topped off by a simple, sandy brown manicure — an unexpected twist from the elaborate nail art she usually goes for. (Remember that glittery double French mani she recently wore?)

Lopez (err.. Affleck) subtly showed off her wedding nails in a bare-faced, post-nuptials photo taken in bed, presumably shot by her brand new husband the day after the wedding. Fans were quick to draw attention to her new wedding ring — a simple silver band — featured in the image posted to Instagram. But it's the manicure that beauty lovers will be talking about and copying at home. (Related: Vanessa Hudgens Wore the Hailey Bieber-Approved 'Glazed Donut' Nail Trend)

Lopez's long-time nail artist Tom Bachik reposted her photo to his own Instagram feed, sharing the exact shade of nail polish he used on his famous client for her big day. Bachik revealed that Lopez's oval-shaped nails were topped with Bio Seaweed Gel polish in shade Are You Shore, an earthy neutral tone with a glossy shine that pairs perfectly with Lopez's brand new bling. As far as bridal manicures go, this one is surprising understated (and easy to replicate!).

DIY-ing it is a breeze if you're a regular with at-home gel manis and are game to add some new polish to your collection. You can pair the Bio Seaweed Gel Are You Shore gel nail polish with the brand's base and top coat duo. Cure (aka dry) each layer of polish with a UV nail lamp after you shape and buff your nails, clean up the cuticles, and remove residue from existing polish on the nails before you apply your new gel coats.

Even if you don't have your own at-home gel manicure station complete with a UV lamp, you can still mimic Lopez's wedding nails by using a similar sandy neutral hue at home or requesting a glossy brown tone next time you're at the salon. (While you're here, read all about how to get a salon-quality manicure at home.)

Here's hoping the newlyweds will share more details and photos from their big day. But until then, you can paint your nails to pay homage to Lopez's understated wedding beauty look.