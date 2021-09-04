Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Collagen Cream 'Started Working In a Couple of Hours'
For many experiencing skin changes, such as dullness, dark spots, breakouts, and signs of aging, finding a solution that offers real results can be a difficult task. Word to the wise: That's where the best collagen creams come into play.
As a quick reminder, collagen is naturally-made in the skin, but production slows as you age and the amount depletes over time, Kavita Mariwalla, M.D., a New York-based dermatologist and director of cutaneous oncology at the Beth Israel Cancer Center in Manhattan, previously told Shape. "This is why skin starts to feel less supple and get fine lines and wrinkles," she added. (Related: Amazon Shoppers Say This $10 Retinol Face Serum Makes Fine Lines Disappear In Just a Week)
While it might be tempting to reach for a jar of pure collagen to banish your skin issues, its molecular weight keeps it from penetrating the top layer of skin, Dr. Mariwalla previously explained. Instead, invest in skin-care products that are tailored to building collagen (i.e. those containing ingredients, such as peptides and antioxidants). Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a hero in Neubeautics Collagen Cream (Buy It, $19, was $21, amazon.com) a collagen-infused moisturizer that fits the bill—and gives results within hours.
The retinol teams up with the collagen to reduce dark spots, uneven skin tone, and fine lines and wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid curbs any irritation caused by the retinol and leaves the skin hydrated and plump, thanks to its ability to lock in moisture, while vitamin E protects skin from free radical damage (Related: Amazon Shoppers Say This $10 Retinol Face Serum Makes Fine Line Disappear In Just a Week)
The ingredient combination is so potent, one Amazon shopper reported that the cream "started working within a couple of hours" on their skin that was sagging after weight loss. Others noted that the cream helped to fade dark spots and stubborn acne scars. And yet, another praised "the powerhouse of a cream" for supporting mature skin needs.
"Quite possibly the best face cream that I have ever used! It absorbs quickly, minimal scent, and the results have been wonderful! Fine lines are diminished and firmness achieved!" wrote a customer.
One five-star reviewer raved that the moisturizer was "everything they wanted in a face cream," explaining that the application is seamless and non-messy, since the collagen cream pumps just the right amount that you need for your skin.
If you want to witness ~almost~ instant results for your skin, give the Neubeautics Collagen Cream a try. If it's as good as Amazon shoppers claim it is, you're going to want to stock up and have backups on hand— and because it's on sale now for $19, you don't have to break the bank for younger-looking skin.