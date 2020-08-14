Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you've been meaning to try NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum, do yourself a favor and add this deal to your Nordstrom cart.

Long gone are the days when mascara and falsies were the only way to enhance your eyelashes. Lash serums boost your natural lashes so that they look longer and denser without any assistance from makeup. If you're intrigued, now's the perfect time to add a lash serum to your routine or replenish your supply. The highly-rated NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo (Buy It, $95, $190 , nordstrom.com) is currently half off in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum contains a mix of ingredients intended to give weak eyelashes new life. First up: isopropyl cloprostenate, which is a type of compound called a prostaglandin analog. Research suggests prostaglandin analogs may encourage lash growth. (Bimatoprost, another prostaglandin analog, is the growth-boosting ingredient in Latisse, the only prescription lash serum.)

Reviews on both sites indicate that the serum delivers. "I must say that whatever is in this bottle is nothing short of an amazing and magic like formula," one Dermstore reviewer wrote. "I never believed that my lashes will grow longer let alone thicker. Now I'm the owner of beautiful thick and long lashes and I couldn't be happier." (Related: What I Learned from Trying Latisse to Boost Eyelash Growth)

"THIS WORKS!" shared a Nordstrom reviewer. "I started using this product 6 weeks before my wedding and in just 2 weeks everyone kept asking me if I had gotten eyelash extensions. I used it every night and was religious about it and really saw a wonderful difference—my eyelashes are SO full and long."

It's always a good time to start treating your lashes to help them reach their full potential. If you want to try a popular option that's deeply discounted RN, the NeuLash serum is a solid option.

