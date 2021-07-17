Shoppers Love This Clarifying Shampoo That Removes Buildup and Boosts Volume

But with so many products on the market, it can be tough to pick one that feels right for you — which is why Amazon shoppers have put their five-star ratings behind Neutrogena's Anti-Residue Clarifying Shampoo (Buy It, $6, was $10, amazon.com), a clarifying option that removes buildup that even the best of shampoos miss. If you don't love the idea of having to add yet another product to your regimen, the good news is that you don't need to use this shampoo on a regular basis (so it'll also last you a long time). It's best to apply clarifying shampoos, like this one, once a week, since the powerful formula can strip your hair of its natural oils.