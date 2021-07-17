Shoppers Love This Clarifying Shampoo That Removes Buildup and Boosts Volume
While it doesn't hurt to skip a shampoo after your favorite workout class or an afternoon at the beach, when you go a few days (or longer) without cleansing dirt, oil, bacteria, and buildup from styling products from your hair, the health of your scalp can suffer. Clogged follicles can cause dullness, shedding, dandruff, and even affect hair growth, so it's key to add a clarifying shampoo (more on that in a bit) to your hair-care routine to detox your scalp.
Think of clarifying shampoo as a more intense version of your regular shampoo, Gina Rivera, founder of Phenix Salon Suites, previously told Shape. These formulas are typically packed with extra cleansing ingredients that normal shampoos don't have, including vinegar, charcoal, or an exfoliator, she added. These ingredients help to get rid of buildup, purging your hair follicles to promote a healthy scalp, which in turn will work in your favor if you're coveting shiny, voluminous, tresses or wishing for longer locks. (Related: Reviewers Say This $10 Hair Growth Oil Has Made Their Tresses "Grow Like Crazy")
But with so many products on the market, it can be tough to pick one that feels right for you — which is why Amazon shoppers have put their five-star ratings behind Neutrogena's Anti-Residue Clarifying Shampoo (Buy It, $6, was $10, amazon.com), a clarifying option that removes buildup that even the best of shampoos miss. If you don't love the idea of having to add yet another product to your regimen, the good news is that you don't need to use this shampoo on a regular basis (so it'll also last you a long time). It's best to apply clarifying shampoos, like this one, once a week, since the powerful formula can strip your hair of its natural oils.
Buy It: Neutrogena Anti-Residue Clarifying Shampoo, $6, was $10, amazon.com
That said, the Neutrogena clarifying shampoo is still gentle enough on the scalp (as long as you're incorporating it into your routine once a week), is safe for color-treated locks, and suited for all hair types, including textured, curly, and fine strands. After shampooing with this product, you'll notice that limp, dull hair looks shiny and revived, with a boost of volume.
More than 14,000 Amazon customers have given Neutrogena's Anti-Residue Clarifying Shampoo five-star ratings, calling it everything from their "go-to detox shampoo" to a "miracle in a bottle."
"Don't even hesitate, just buy this!" wrote one reviewer. "I had no idea what I was missing out on before I bought this! Your scalp is stripped of any buildup and [hair] feels silky soft. It also makes my hair less frizzy! Every time I use it, it feels like I just got back from the salon! And for the price, it's a no-brainer."
"I use this product at the end of the week to get a fresh start to my hair for the following days! It feels so refreshed and free of all that gunk that it cleans out. I have also noticed that my hair is growing faster than it used to, probably because my scalp is free of all that residue that would usually slow down growth. I'll take it!" raved another.
Amazon shoppers aren't the only ones impressed with the powerful formula. The clarifying shampoo is also a favorite of Shape's senior social media manager, Marietta Alessi. "I use it, and I love it. It gives me that just-left-the-hair-salon, silky-smooth feel with a freshly powdered baby's bottom smell." Sold? Me too. (Related: Salon-Worthy Hair Treatments You Can Do At Home In Minutes)
Snag the clarifying shampoo now from Amazon while it's on sale for $5 (that's less than your morning latte). Like the reviewers say, it's a no-brainer.