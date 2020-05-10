Pregnancy can do a real number on your skin. Acne flare-ups can become a regular occurrence, stretch marks might pop up on your stomach, thighs, breasts, and butt, and you might even develop dark patches on your face and neck, according to the Mayo Clinic. Though most of these issues go away on their own after giving birth, one thing continues to change: Your skin-care routine. Here, four women share what their regimen looks like after welcoming their little ones.

Simplicity Is Key

Elise Saetta, pregnant mom of a toddler and beauty director at Macy’s

"The more I’ve simplified my skin-care regimen in motherhood, the better my skin looks. I’ve pared down my 10-step routine to using balm cleanser, serum, eye cream, and moisturizer—that’s nothing for a beauty director!—plus I quit scrutinizing my skin. It’s meant fewer breakouts and more confidence."

Go Natural

Rachael Schwartz, mom of two and certified nutrition coach

"I began using coconut oil after I had my first baby. It was the only thing that worked when my nipples were so sore, cracked, and dry from breastfeeding, and I loved the feeling so much that I stuck with it. I cook with it on the regular, and to this day I use it every night on my face to remove makeup as well as on my body instead of lotion—it’s made a huge improvement with hydration."

Make It a Mother-Child Activity

Rashidah Timothy, mom of a toddler and media relations VP at M Booth

"I look at how pure my son’s skin is, and it inspires me to protect my own. Now we moisturize and apply sunscreen together. I see it as bonding time, and I hope it shows him to be good to his skin." (Related: The Best Body Lotions for Dry Skin)

Prepare for a Few Bumps

Mallory Abate, M.D., new mom and assistant professor of dermatology at St. Louis University

"The acne I experienced as a new mom is very common. Knowing it was just a phase, I was definitely more accepting of it. I had the typical case: under-the-skin bumps on the cheeks and chin. We call it hormonal acne because it’s caused primarily by surges of androgens and progesterone during pregnancy. It tends to get better in the second trimester and steadily improve after delivery, like mine did, but it really varies."