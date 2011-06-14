New, Tougher Sunscreen Regulations Released

When it comes to staying safe in the sun, you probably buy whatever sunscreen product sounds good, meets your own personal needs (sweatproof, waterproof, for the face, etc.) and go about your sunshiny business, right? Well, turns out that not all sunscreens are built alike - and the FDA has released new sunscreen guidelines that will help you to be a better informed consumer when it comes to buying sunscreen.

As part of the new sunscreen guidelines, all sunscreens will have to undergo FDA tests to see if they protect against both ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B rays from sunlight. If so, they can be labeled as "broad spectrum." Additionally, the new sunscreen regulations ban the use of the words: "sun block," "waterproof" and "sweatproof." All sunscreens labeled as "water resistant" must specify for how long they are effective, and sunscreens that are not sweat- or water-resistance will have to include a disclaimer.

According to the FDA, the new sunscreen regulations will better educate Americans about the risk of skin cancer and early skin aging, as well as to help prevent sunburn and reduce confusion when buying sunscreen. While the new regulations don't go into effect until 2012, you can start protecting your skin the right way now with these sunscreen recommendations.