Shoppers Say This $22 Hair Growth Shampoo and Conditioner Set Makes a 'Huge Difference' In Just a Week
Beauty trends come and go, but a healthy, full head of hair will always be in style. The trouble is, a number of factors can contribute to hair thinning over time, including stress, genetics, age, and hormonal fluctuations. But before you resign yourself to a volume-deficient fate, know that there are products you can incorporate into your routine to fight hair loss — such as New York Biology's top-rated Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner (Buy It, $22, amazon.com).
What makes this set so great? The shampoo and conditioner both contain rosemary leaf and chamomile extracts, which are natural ingredients that block DHT, a hormone that contributes to hair loss. Translation: The formula can actually slow down the thinning process, so you find way less hair in your shower drain and brush. What's more, New York Biology's shampoo and conditioner also aid in targeting oily roots and sensitive scalps to encourage healthy hair growth. (Related: The Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair, According to Experts)
In addition, the set includes biotin, a B-complex vitamin that strengthens the infrastructure of keratin (the protein that hair is made of) and castor oil, a TikTok-approved ingredient that can add volume to hair, while reducing split ends and dandruff, Steven Shapiro, M.D., a dermatologist specializing in hair and scalp health, previously explained to Shape.
Wondering what makes the star ingredient, biotin, so important when it comes to healthy hair and growth? Being biotin-deficient is typically linked with having thin hair, Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City previously told Shape. While many professionals recommend biotin supplements, there is no good data proving that taking biotin orally or applying it topically really enhances hair growth, noted Dr. Zeichner. That said, as long as you are healthy, biotin supplements and hair-care products containing the vitamin have no downside, he added. (Related: The Best Hair-Thickening Shampoos, According to Customer Reviews)
According to Amazon reviewers, New York Biology's shampoo and conditioner makes a "huge difference" in thinning hair in as little as a week. "This product has brought my hair back to life," raved one customer. "I have several medical conditions that were making my hair fall out so much, my tub would get clogged every time I showered. My hair was dead. I can't begin to tell you how much I am in love with this product. I've used it four times and I can't wait to buy more. It has slowed the hair fall by 75 percent."
In addition to reducing hair thinning, shoppers also say that the shampoo and conditioner have improved the texture of their hair. "Not only does my hair look thicker and healthier, but it also feels incredibly soft with zero added weight," another wrote.
Best of all, these products are budget-friendly: When you apply an on-site coupon to the already-discounted price of $25, you can get both shampoo and conditioner for a total of $22. Who says good hair days have to come at a steep cost?