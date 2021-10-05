Dull Skin Is No Match Against This $20 Overnight Vitamin C Mask

While the benefits of vitamin C in skin care are vast, it's perhaps best known for its powerful brightening capabilities. "Vitamin C — aka ascorbic acid — is a mild exfoliant that can help dissolve hyperpigmented or discolored skin cells," New York City dermatologist Ellen Marmur, M.D, previously told Shape. "It also works to help inhibit tyrosinase, an enzyme critical for the production of new pigment; less tyrosinase equals fewer dark marks (think fading dark spots)," she added. (Related: Shoppers Say This $16 Vitamin C-Infused Night Cream Gives Them a 'Noticeable Glow')