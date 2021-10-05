Dull Skin Is No Match Against This $20 Overnight Vitamin C Mask
Keeping up with a consistent skin-care regimen is the key to letting your skin thrive. If you're a beauty lover, chances are you already know that a good routine starts with using the right ingredients — like vitamin C, a mighty antioxidant that brightens and evens skin tone. One vitamin C product that shoppers on Amazon are obsessed with right now is Nightingale's C Toning Sleeping Mask (Buy It, $20, amazon.com).
While the benefits of vitamin C in skin care are vast, it's perhaps best known for its powerful brightening capabilities. "Vitamin C — aka ascorbic acid — is a mild exfoliant that can help dissolve hyperpigmented or discolored skin cells," New York City dermatologist Ellen Marmur, M.D, previously told Shape. "It also works to help inhibit tyrosinase, an enzyme critical for the production of new pigment; less tyrosinase equals fewer dark marks (think fading dark spots)," she added. (Related: Shoppers Say This $16 Vitamin C-Infused Night Cream Gives Them a 'Noticeable Glow')
Buy It: Nightingale C Toning Sleeping Mask, $20, amazon.com
Beyond brightening, vitamin C can also combat signs of aging by increasing collagen production (which slows down as we age) and reversing damage from things like sun exposure, pollution, or other factors that leave skin looking dull.
While vitamin C is the hero ingredient in this overnight facial mask, it's also formulated with other vitamins, like A and B12, as well as hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to hydrate and plump the skin. To use, simply apply a generous layer to your face, massage it gently into your skin, and leave it on overnight. When you wake up, you'll be left with a bright and dewy glow.
"Would give this cream 10 stars if I could!" one customer shared. "I love this cream! My skin has never looked better! Makes it soft and smooth and makes me look fresh the next morning. I now use it twice a day since I love how it makes my skin look, feel and smell. It's great for big pores as it helps to minimize them."
"My skin has looked so much more rejuvenated that even the woman who does my Botox said I don't need anything done. That my skin looks amazing," another said.
A third reviewer said they'd give the cream an "A+," adding, "I can't say enough good things about this. My skin feels amazing. So soft, bright, and silky. My skin feels hydrated. This mask isn't sticky, not over powerful the scent is perfect"
If you want to wake up with glowing skin, head to Amazon to snag a jar of the Nightingale C Toning Sleeping Mask for just $20.