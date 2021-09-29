This $15 'Miracle Shampoo' Clears Dandruff and Stimulates Hair Growth, According to Shoppers
Dandruff. If you let out an "ugh" at the sight of the word, well, that sounds about right. When dandruff pops up in your strands, it shows up with a whole list of issues. Like an itchy scalp that is sometimes painful, and probably the most embarrassing symptoms: The white flakes visible in your hair and even on your clothes. Don't be discouraged if you're experiencing this unwelcome guest, because according to Amazon shoppers, Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo (Buy It: $15, was $17, amazon.com) is "the remedy" for getting rid of dandruff fast.
But first things first — it's key to know what dandruff actually is. Dandruff refers to the small flakes on your scalp, a combination of oil and dirt build-up. The flakes are pesky to say the least, and can be rather visible on your strands, no matter how hard you try to conceal them. And how does it even show up to begin with? Sheel Desai Solomon, M.D., a dermatologist in North Carolina, previously explained to Shape that dandruff flakes can appear as a result of a dry scalp, which can happen due to poor scalp care, like shampooing too often or using drying products.
So how do you really treat dandruff? Start with an effective shampoo that is specially formulated to target dandruff. Even though the cause for the itchiness and flakes has a laundry list of reasons, the ingredients you need to look for in an anti-dandruff product stay pretty consistent. The Mayo Clinic recommends products that have ketoconazole, which is "intended to kill dandruff-causing fungi that live on your scalp." And yes, Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo's hero ingredient is indeed ketoconazole. (Related: Home Remedies for Dandruff Your Scalp Will Love)
The anti-dandruff shampoo has proven to be a true "lifesaver" for more than 41,000 customers who have given the product a five-star rating. According to Amazon shoppers, the shampoo is the "perfect" solution for unbelievable relief from any itchiness and flaking. The potent formula not only removes dandruff, scaling, and itching, but it even prevents future breakouts from coming back over and over again.
"This stuff is absolutely amazing," said one shopper, who was about to visit the dermatologist to treat their dandruff, before discovering this shampoo. "I had severe dandruff that was so bad, I could shake my head, and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all of my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from [the] dryness."
"[I'm] dandruff-free after 12 years," another user wrote. "I have struggled with dandruff since about 11 years old. I'm not just talking about a couple of flakes here and there. I'm talking about a thick layer of nasty, oily skin cells on my scalp at all times… Disgusting and embarrassing, to say the least." But after landing on the anti-dandruff shampoo, their symptoms finally disappeared. "I began by using it multiple times a week. Within the first seven to 10 days, I noticed a considerable change in the amount of dandruff on my scalp. By week two, I was dandruff-free."
In addition to eliminating dandruff, shoppers are also reporting hair growth, thanks to this shampoo, as it's possible dandruff can lead to hair loss. According to the United States National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, "a number of observations have found that premature hair loss may be caused by the poor scalp health associated with either dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis." (Related: People Swear This Hair Growth Shampoo Is the Answer for Anyone with Thinning Hair)
"My hair's growing back," one reviewer said. "My scalp was noticeably clearer after two uses, so I kept using it about two to three times a week. After almost a month, I realized I have new hair growth all over my scalp."
A dandruff shampoo that clears up your locks and helps stimulate hair growth for $15? Run, don't walk to snag one (or two) bottles of this "miracle in a bottle" product. If Nizoral's Anti-Dandruff Shampoo works as well as the reviews say, you won't be disappointed.