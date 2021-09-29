This $15 'Miracle Shampoo' Clears Dandruff and Stimulates Hair Growth, According to Shoppers

But first things first — it's key to know what dandruff actually is. Dandruff refers to the small flakes on your scalp, a combination of oil and dirt build-up. The flakes are pesky to say the least, and can be rather visible on your strands, no matter how hard you try to conceal them. And how does it even show up to begin with? Sheel Desai Solomon, M.D., a dermatologist in North Carolina, previously explained to Shape that dandruff flakes can appear as a result of a dry scalp, which can happen due to poor scalp care, like shampooing too often or using drying products.