Craig Downs, Ph.D., executive director of Haereticus Environmental Laboratory, started studying coral reef deaths in the Virgin Islands National Park in 2004. "We were investigating why coral reefs were dying in the park, and one day we couldn't figure out because there were no boats in [the water] and no homes in the watershed," says Downs. "It should've been a healthy reef and yet, it was pretty much dead." While he and a few other scientists were chatting, a local told them it was because of the tourists that came in on the cruise ships. Locals would notice that once they left the water would have an "iridescent" sheen on it because of the sunscreen in the water and that they believed sunscreen was the culprit of the reef death. "And so that began our investigation into what they call 'personal care products,' including sunscreens and their impact to the environment," says Downs. A few popular tourist beach destinations are taking notice, and some are banning certain types of sunscreen. For example, the state of Hawaii has banned the sale of sunscreens containing four different chemicals known to impact the reef habitat.