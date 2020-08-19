Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and More Swear By This Skin-Care Brand—and It's On Major Sale RN

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you're a regular Nordstrom shopper, you probably know that the retailer's biggest sale event of the year is happening right now: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which is essentially Christmas in July! While the department store granted early access on its heavily discounted merchandise to cardmembers starting August 13, it has now opened up the sale to the public (so you don't need a Nordstrom card to take advantage of the deals!) from today through August 30.

During the annual sale, thousands of products are drastically marked down for two weeks only—and it's definitely worth checking out if you have luxury skin-care items on your wishlist or if you want to add a cult-favorite product to your beauty arsenal before it completely sells out.

ICYDK, Dr. Sturm is a well-known German dermatologist, who made waves in the skin-care industry when she introduced the highly controversial and sought after vampire facial—a skin-care treatment in which she injected her patient’s own platelet-filled plasma into the face to boost healing. Not to mention, Dr. Sturm is famous for her natural and clean approach to skin care—having a known aversion to retinol and acid peels—so her beloved products are made to be less harsh on your skin.

If you can't quite make up your mind on which celeb-loved item from Dr. Barbara Sturm to pick up from the sale, you don't need to choose—you can score the Dr. Barbara Sturm Essential Anti-Aging Set (Buy It, $215, $355 , nordstrom.com) for a whopping 40 percent off. The set includes a mini Super Anti-Aging Serum, a mini Hyaluronic Serum, and a mini Night Serum, which help to diminish inflammation, hydrate and soften, minimize fine lines and wrinkles, and regenerate skin at night. (Related: Bella Hadid Says This Is the One Thing That's Totally Transformed Her Skin)

While it's still definitely a splurge, it offers three powerful anti-aging serums at an outrageous discount. However, if that price tag is still out of your budget, you could also try Dr. Barbara Sturm's Skin Care Discovery Set (Buy It, $110, nordstrom.com), for half the price. This is the ultimate travel-friendly set and includes plane-approved sizes of her cleanser, facial scrub, face mask, hyaluronic ampoule, anti-aging body cream, Paltrow's fave eye cream, and Bieber's go-to face cream—perfect if you're road tripping in the near future, or if you just want to test a multitude of her products before investing in full-size ones.

On the hunt for more anti-aging options that are even more wallet-friendly? Nordstrom’s annual sale has a handful of top-rated items you won’t want to pass up. Below, some of those highly-touted gems.

Kiehl's Day-to-Night Hydration Duo

Whether you're a Kiehl's fan or not, you've probably heard of the cult-favorite Midnight Recovery Concentrate, which has over 1,200 five-star reviews on Nordstrom, and the brand's Ultra Facial cream, touting over 800 five-star reviews on Nordstrom. Separately, these two products would cost you at least $61—but during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, you can get the duo for just $34 dollars. Their potent formulas boast essential oils, distilled botanicals, and squalane to hydrate and replenish the skin barrier so that you wake up with glowing skin.

La Mer Mini Hydration Collection Créme Set

Normally the mention of this holy grail luxury brand might have you wanting to immediately put your wallet away (the larger sizes sell for up to $1,300!), but thanks to Nordstrom’s annual sale, you can get a mini set for less than $100. This 4-piece kit includes the brand's famous Créme de La Mer, a decadent formula designed to heal and treat dryness; The Treatment Lotion, an intense and fast-absorbing hydrator; The Renewal Oil, a multitasking oil that moisturizes and softens skin; and finally, The Hydrating Illuminator, a moisturizing highlighter, infused with “Miracle Broth” and antioxidants enhance your glow.

Paula’s Choice Jumbo Size Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

This liquid exfoliator is made with salicylic acid (ideal for those fighting acne), and its potent formula works to remove dead skin cells, unclog pores, and reduce fine lines and wrinkles for smoother, more youthful skin. While it may only have three perfect reviews on Nordstrom's site, the same exact formula has garnered over 900 five-star reviews on Amazon—so you know it must be good.

Dior Capture Youth Age-Delay Advanced Créme Set

Target signs of aging with this set from French brand Dior, featuring a full-size Capture Youth Age-Delay Advanced Crème (which usually retails for $95, alone), and travel-size bottles of the Capture Youth Intense Rescue Age-Delay Revitalizing Oil-Serum and Capture Youth Glow Booster Age-Delay Illuminating Serum. The set is packed with antioxidants and nourishing ingredients to moisturize, strengthen, promote glowing skin, minimize the appearance of fine lines, and protect skin from environmental stress.

Arcona Magic White Ice Jumbo Daily Hydrating Gel Moisturizer

For only $45, you can score this moisturizing, antioxidant- and vitamin-rich gel that intensely hydrates, brightens dull skin, cleanses pores, neutralizes free radical damage, and leaves you dewy and fresh, thanks to a combination of hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and vitamin E, antimicrobial totara extract (found in trees indigenous to the forests of New Zealand), and grapefruit complex. Plus, it has over 60 five-star reviews and has earned an impressive 4.5 rating from Nordstrom shoppers.