While just about every other lip product I've tried is lacking in some regard, there's literally nothing I'd change about the NYX lip gloss. It adds color that lasts hours but feels comfortable the entire wear. The gloss has a sugary scent and juicy finish that takes me back to the 90s without crossing into gloopy territory that creates a magnet for stray hairs. While I find that a lot of, quote-unquote, moisturizing lipsticks, and even glosses can be drying, the NYX Butter lip gloss actually delivers on its promise to leave your lips feeling conditioned.