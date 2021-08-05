I Canceled My Brow Lamination Appointment After Trying This Viral $8 Brow Gel
I spent almost all of my teenage years with eyebrows so thin, they were essentially one single line of hair. But now here I am, happy to report that I am one of the lucky ones whose brows recovered from the over-tweezing frenzy of the early aughts. And ironically enough, I now have a the-bigger-the-better mindset when it comes to caring for and styling my brows.
Since I now actually have a lot of brow, this can cause things to look, let's call it, overgrown? In an effort to create more of a shape, I found myself looking through the hashtag #browlamination daily before deciding to book an appointment that I ended up cancelling — all because of this $8 brow glue by NYX (Buy It, $8, amazon.com).
As someone who always uses brow gel to brush my hairs up and out to create a fluffy look, I was naturally in love with laminated brows the first time I spotted them. (ICYDK, brow lamination is a brow perm done by a professional that sets your hairs in place.) What I didn't love, however, was the added price that would come with yet another regularly scheduled beauty appointment. (Related: The Best Eyebrow Growth Serums for Healthier, Bolder Brows)
This is where my journey to finding NYX's The Brow Glue comes in. I spotted the TikTok-famous glue earlier this year, but as most beauty products of viral acclaim do, it subsequently seemed to be sold out in stores everywhere I checked. It wasn't until I overhauled my makeup bag with a bunch of beauty products that had been living in my Amazon cart that I was able to get my hands on the glue and try it out.
The first time I used the transparent glue, I was amazed at how strongly it held my coarse brow hairs in whatever direction I shaped them. Its formula is meant to hold for 16 hours, and I can confidently say my brows looked just as lifted and fanned out as they did when I first applied it by the time I got home. I was equally impressed with the glue's ability to hold my brows — which truly have a mind of their own — so flat and fanned out without flaking or feeling overly sticky.
But it's not just me who's fallen for the budget-friendly brow glue — more than 1,700 Amazon shoppers have given it glowing ratings. "Best eyebrow gel I've ever used and I will never buy a different one again," one reviewer said. "If you want that lifted brow or the laminated brow look, or if you want your brows to stay in place ALL DAY, buy this." (Related: The 10 Best Eyebrow Fillers for Every Type of Brow)
My only real critique of the brow gel is that the tube is quite small, and because of that, it doesn't seem to have a lot of product in it. But since the glue costs 13 times less than a brow laminating appointment, I'm more than okay with buying a few at a time to stock up. That said, if your eyebrows aren't coarse and thick, this might not present an issue at all.
Unfortunately, there are some beauty appointments I can't replace with an $8 product. But lucky for me — and you if you're after the look of laminated brows for less — this is one that makes the cut. You can get it for yourself on Amazon.