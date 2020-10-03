Olive and June’s Topcoat Has Transformed My At-Home Mani Game

No, Really, You Need This features wellness products our editors and experts feel so passionately about that they can basically guarantee it will make your life better in some way. If you've ever asked yourself, "This seems cool, but do I really ~need~ it?" the answer this time is yes.
Upon moving from Northern New Jersey to Central Pennsylvania for college, I quickly learned a lot about myself. Turns out I have quite the affinity for a magical concoction known as a gin bucket, I work best in the early a.m. while everyone else is still sleeping, and I have a knack for painting my own nails. See, growing up just a few miles outside of New York City, I was lucky enough to have a backyard of urban luxuries, including easily accessible high-end nail salons where I’d spend the majority of babysitting money. So, it's no surprise that I rarely, if ever, painted my own nails.
So, when I found myself living in a one-street town surrounded by cornfields, I decided it was finally time to learn to DIY, and, to my surprise, I did a pretty decent job. But the perfectionist in me wanted even smoother strokes and a more salon-esque shine, and so began a bi-weekly ritual that still exists today. As the semester continued, I inched my way towards IG-worthy nails and collected a roster of clients, err, friends that started to refer to my dorm room as “The Salon.” Still, no matter how much I practiced and painted, I couldn’t seem to deliver a long-lasting manicure. Chips happened, and more often than not, quickly. (Related: Exactly How to Get a Salon-Quality Manicure at Home)
The years went on, I eventually moved to NYC and still couldn’t seem to keep a manicure sans-chips for more than two days. It was infuriating.
But then, while online shopping for a new bottle of Olive & June’s ECC (Buy It, $8, oliveandjune.com), I decided to add another polish to my cart. At this point, I was — and still am, btw — obsessed with their cool white gray ECC shade, so I figured I might as well try their Super Glossy Topcoat (Buy It, $8, oliveandjune.com, target.com). Now many bottles of O&J Topcoat later, and I’m still thankful I tried something new.
Let me put it to you simply: This stuff works.
Virtual and IRL shelves are stocked with topcoats that claim to seal in your polish with a protective shine that lasts for days, but many fall short. Olive & June’s product, on the other hand, actually follows through. Case in point? Me, right now, typing this article with a week-old manicure that's completely chip-free.
Don’t believe me? Just take it from this equally passionate reviewer: “I deep cleaned my house and washed a sink full of dishes without any gloves on and not even a single chip on my beautiful manicure. My nail polish is even a cheap polish and still not a single chip. I’m hooked for life.”
Another pleased purchaser said: "It keeps your polish from chipping at least six days I would say, and it leaves your nails with that true manicure look and feel! Worth it."
With a wide brush for easy application, the topcoat goes on smooth and sans-streaks, so you’re left with a salon-quality paint job even if you got a little polish on your cuticles. (FWIW, the brand also sells a Clean Up Brush for dealing with dreaded stray polish.) Like all of O&J’s polishes, the topcoat is vegan as well as cruelty- and 7-free, meaning it’s formulated without potential toxins and harmful chemicals such as dibutyl phthalate (DBP), toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, TPHP, or xylene. (Related: Why You Should Consider Buying Clean Beauty Products)
And last but certainly not least, the beauty buy is quick-drying, so you can actually move on to your next activity without worrying about smudges after all of your hard work.
Buy It: Olive & June Super Glossy Topcoat, $8, oliveandjune.com, target.com