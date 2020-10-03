Olive and June’s Topcoat Has Transformed My At-Home Mani Game

So, when I found myself living in a one-street town surrounded by cornfields, I decided it was finally time to learn to DIY, and, to my surprise, I did a pretty decent job. But the perfectionist in me wanted even smoother strokes and a more salon-esque shine, and so began a bi-weekly ritual that still exists today. As the semester continued, I inched my way towards IG-worthy nails and collected a roster of clients, err, friends that started to refer to my dorm room as “The Salon.” Still, no matter how much I practiced and painted, I couldn’t seem to deliver a long-lasting manicure. Chips happened, and more often than not, quickly. (Related: Exactly How to Get a Salon-Quality Manicure at Home)