Olivia Culpo Says She's Currently "Obsessed" with These Skin-Care Products

And based on her inclusion of the Kayo Body Beautiful Creme (Buy It, $42, dermstore.com), Culpo isn't one to let her below-the-neck skin-care routine fall to the wayside, either. The luxurious body lotion is formulated with hyaluronic acid to hydrate, coconut oil to lock in moisture, and CoEnzymeQ10, an antioxidant that fights off the free radicals that can lead to hyperpigmentation and wrinkles. After massaging the cream into your parched skin, you'll not only look and feel dewy, but you'll also smell like a tropical oasis thanks to the vanilla and coconut notes.