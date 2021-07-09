Olivia Culpo Uses This Gisou Hair Mask for Damage Control After a Beach Day
As fun as warm weather activities can be, a day at the beach can certainly wreak havoc on your hair. Even if you love those natural mermaid waves that result from splashing in some saltwater, protecting your strands is crucial after exposure to the sun's UV rays and the drying salt of the ocean.
Enter the ultra-luxe mask that Olivia Culpo relies on to revive her hair after a beach day. In a video on her YouTube channel, Culpo recently shared that one of her 2021 summer essentials is Gisou Honey Infused Hair Mask (Buy It, $70, revolve.com), an intensive hair mask that calls on minerals, vitamins, amino acids, and antioxidants to help nourish and repair dry hair. (Related: How to Detox Your Summer Hair from All the Chlorine, Salt Water, and UV Damage)
"I love Gisou. This is a honey-infused hair mask," Culpo shared in the video. "When I get home from the beach, I can notice my hair [is] visibly more dry. I think it's the sun and the saltwater together. So, I highly recommend a hair mask." FYI, Culpo also likes rocking a sun hat, which might help prevent damage in the first place, since it provides protection from the sun's rays.
It seems like Culpo is onto something with the hair mask. Gisou's honey-infused hair mask has a 4.5-star rating from more than 100 reviews on Revolve alone. "I have long, fine, stick-straight hair and this mask hydrated my ends without weighing my roots down," reads one recent five-star review. "Day three hair is still voluminous and clean as day one. I would definitely recommend this." (Related: The Best Sun Hats to Protect Your Skin All Year Long)
Another called it "gold," adding, "This stuff smells amazing and conditions my hair very well. Feels very luxurious! A little goes a long way."
Buy It: Gisou Honey Infused Hair Mask, $70, revolve.com
The Gisou mask seems popular among people who dye their hair, in particular, since color-treated hair needs moisture to prevent dryness and color depletion between salon visits. "I love this product," wrote one such reviewer. "It smells amazing and leaves my hair feeling soft and hydrated. I have color-damaged hair and this hair mask has really improved the texture of my hair!" Another echoed similar sentiments, writing, "My hair was dry and brittle from bleaching it. This mask has brought back my natural waves!" (On that note, check out more tips to help heal and hydrate colored and over-processed hair.)
Curious about what's in the formula that's earned such high marks from all hair types? First up, this mask is infused with honey from founder Negin Mirsalehi's family's bee garden. ICYDK, honey is a natural humectant, which means it attracts moisture to the hair, making it a key player for hair that looks and feels healthy. The mask also contains moisturizing ingredients, such as sunflower seed oil, coconut oil, and glycerin, as well as hydrolyzed wheat protein which can encapsulate each strand to help make hair appear thicker. You can use the mask on wet or dry hair to promote softer, stronger strands over time.
All that adds up to a pretty appealing hair mask, no doubt. If you're still in the process of stocking up on summer essentials, go grab this beauty pick that's won over Culpo and plenty of reviewers.