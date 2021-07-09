Curious about what's in the formula that's earned such high marks from all hair types? First up, this mask is infused with honey from founder Negin Mirsalehi's family's bee garden. ICYDK, honey is a natural humectant, which means it attracts moisture to the hair, making it a key player for hair that looks and feels healthy. The mask also contains moisturizing ingredients, such as sunflower seed oil, coconut oil, and glycerin, as well as hydrolyzed wheat protein which can encapsulate each strand to help make hair appear thicker. You can use the mask on wet or dry hair to promote softer, stronger strands over time.