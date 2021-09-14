Olivia Rodrigo Had the Sleekest Hair at the Met Gala — Here's How to Get the Look
After a year+ hiatus, the Met Gala returned on Monday and it was well worth the wait. The evening's dress code was "American Independence," and attendees' interpretations were jaw-dropping, as to be expected. (ICYMI, Ciara rocked a lime green gown inspired by husband Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks uniform.)
Even if you have no intention of ever wearing something Met Gala-appropriate, photos from the star-studded event can be an amazing source of beauty inspiration. Take Olivia Rodrigo, for example, who wore a lace Saint Laurent catsuit to her first-ever Met Gala on Monday night. As for her hair, the 18-year-old singer went with an updo that could also be copied for a more casual outing.
Clayton Hawkins, Rodrigo's hairstylist, "wanted to keep it clean and chic and let her beauty speak for itself," according to a press release. That translated to a glossy, slicked-back style with a middle part and two mini knots stacked on top of each other in the back. The ends of her hair poked out of the buns in '90s-style spikes.
To achieve the look, Hawkins started out by brushing out Rodrigo's damp hair with the Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler (Buy It, $14, ulta.com), a brush specifically designed for combing through wet hair without causing breakage. He then applied Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream (Buy It, $52, sephora.com) from the mid-lengths to ends of her hair, and blow-dried it straight with a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Buy It, $399, sephora.com). Once it was fully dry, Hawkins straightened her hair with a Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener (Buy It, $499, sephora.com). The stylist then coated Rodrigo's hair with Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil (Buy It, $56, sephora.com) before combing through it with the Tangle Teezer Ultimate Finisher (Buy It, $18, ulta.com) brush.
After all that prep work, Hawkins gathered Rodrigo's hair and created two knots at the back of her head, allowing the ends to poke out, and secured each with hairpins. To complete the look, he spritzed on Oribe Superfine Hairspray (Buy It, $42, sephora.com) and smoothed on more Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil using the palms of his hands.
For her Met Gala debut, Rodrigo was going for punk rock-feminine and she delivered. If you were drawn to her hairstyle, in particular, you can now go forth and try it out.