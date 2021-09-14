Even if you have no intention of ever wearing something Met Gala-appropriate, photos from the star-studded event can be an amazing source of beauty inspiration. Take Olivia Rodrigo, for example, who wore a lace Saint Laurent catsuit to her first-ever Met Gala on Monday night. As for her hair, the 18-year-old singer went with an updo that could also be copied for a more casual outing. (Related: Simone Biles Made Her Met Gala Debut In a Stunning 88-Pound Gown)