More Than 18,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear By This Treatment for Weak, Peeling Nails

Another writes, "This is by far the BEST nail strengthening product that I've ever used. I've had thin and brittle nails since I was a teenager. As soon as they grew past my fingertips (when they occasionally were able to make it even that long) they would consistently chip, crack, rip, peel, and break. I've tried keeping my hands better moisturized. I've spent hours of my life painting them with other products, babying, and filing the darn things, only to be disappointed and frustrated with the results. After some desperate Googling to try and find other options, I stumbled upon an article that recommended Nail Envy and decided to try it. I am SO glad I did. I've been using it for about three months, and I couldn't be more impressed. My nails are now stronger than they've EVER been. IN MY LIFE! I've been able to grow them out much longer than I ever have, and they look so much healthier! They've stopped peeling, rarely chip, and never break. I honestly have never been so impressed with the results I've experienced vs. the claims of a beauty product. For the first time, I finally have strong and beautiful nails!"