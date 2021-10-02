Shoppers Say This $17 Eye Cream Took Away Their Decades-Old Under-Eye Circles
If dark circles, wrinkles, and sagging skin are appearing under your eyes, try to keep in mind that changes in this area are common. "Systemic changes are often noticeable around the eyes first," Paul Jarrod Frank, M.D., a cosmetic dermatologist in New York City, previously told Shape. As you age, collagen and elastin break down, and skin loses its tightness — but a good eye cream will help.
The under-eye cream smooths under-eye circles, fine lines, wrinkles, and crow's feet, and it also eases puffiness and revives dull skin. The hyaluronic acid-infused eye cream has over 5,000 five-star ratings, and one shopper even calls it the "best eye cream" out there.
Skincare's favorite acid, hyaluronic acid is a polysaccharide (natural sugar) that the body produces. Its main benefit is that it acts as a humectant, which means it draws in water to the skin to keep it hydrated. "Hyaluronic acid is sometimes referred to as a goo molecule," Lara Devgan, M.D., an attending plastic surgeon at Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Infirmary, previously explained to Shape, that leaves "skin with bounce, dewiness, and radiance. The sticky stuff is made by our fibroblasts—the same cells that crank out collagen and elastin." (Related: This $10 Retinol Cream Is a 'Miracle In a Bottle' for Improving Scars, Acne, and Wrinkles)
"It actually works. For real, and quickly!" one shopper wrote of the Organys eye formula, adding, "I never write reviews, but I don't think I've ever been this happy with a product. I didn't receive it very long ago. I've used it at best six times in about two weeks… Today I looked in my car mirror, and for the first time in probably two decades, I don't have dark circles under my eyes!"
Another said that they are a "perpetual victim of dark circles, but not anymore!" They detailed, "Firstly, it's the perfect texture! Moisture stays like a cream, but the application is smooth like a gel. Best of both worlds! Secondary to the application, when I stopped using it, I noticed my eyes [darken] hence why I believe it actually works! Last, I have sensitive skin and have no reactions to this cream." (Related: Exactly How to Apply Eye Cream, According to Dermatologists)
"Amazing product for under eye bags and fine lines," a final reviewer reported, adding that after only two days, under eye bags noticeably improved! My fine lines under eyes [are] also gone."
