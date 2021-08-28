The difference between a bikini trimmer and a razor is that the former isn't intended to make you totally hairless. Instead, you can think of it as an electric tool that can give you a close — and even buzz — cut. That's great and all, but what if you want the option to go naked down under from time to time? Would you have to buy a razor too? Not necessarily, as this device from Panasonic just so happens to work as both a trimmer and a razor. It comes with a detachable trimmer head that's great for grooming the bikini area but also features stainless steel blades that can be used directly on the skin for a close shave. Meaning, you can use the same device for your legs and your nether regions — that is, of course, if you so desire.