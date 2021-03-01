The Pause Well-Aging Fascia Stimulating Tool — which also played a role in Cynthia Nixon's and Kyra Sedgewick's prep, FYI — is a stainless steel face massage tool. One side features a longer beveled edge, which you're supposed to gently glide along your face and neck in long strokes going upward and downward. Then, you can use the tool's smaller, rounded edge to make shorter, crisscrossing strokes in the shape of plus signs along your face and neck. (Here's a demo.) The brand suggests using the tool for five minutes daily right after applying a moisturizer or serum. (Related: Celebs Can't Stop Rubbing This Beauty Wand On Their Faces)