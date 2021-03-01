This year's Golden Globes was partially virtual, and while many celebrities embraced a quarantine loungewear aesthetic while tuning into the event (see: Jason Sudeikis' tie-dye hoodie) most seemed to have put just as much effort into their looks as they would've otherwise. An awards show is worth dressing up for even if you're attending it from your couch...right?
As hosts of last night's show, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler arguably had the biggest reason to go all out on hair, makeup, and wardrobe. And when it came time to prep their skin before makeup application, both comedians' makeup artists relied on the same anti-aging face tool: the Pause Well-Aging Fascia Stimulating Tool (Buy It, $115, amazon.com).
The Pause Well-Aging Fascia Stimulating Tool — which also played a role in Cynthia Nixon's and Kyra Sedgewick's prep, FYI — is a stainless steel face massage tool. One side features a longer beveled edge, which you're supposed to gently glide along your face and neck in long strokes going upward and downward. Then, you can use the tool's smaller, rounded edge to make shorter, crisscrossing strokes in the shape of plus signs along your face and neck. (Here's a demo.) The brand suggests using the tool for five minutes daily right after applying a moisturizer or serum. (Related: Celebs Can't Stop Rubbing This Beauty Wand On Their Faces)
The purpose of Pause Well-Aging Fascia Stimulating Tool is to stimulate fascia to encourage collagen and elastin production. (Refresher: Fascia is the connective tissue below your skin's surface, and it's made of collagen and elastin fibers. Collagen and elastin are proteins that play a role in keeping skin firm and youthful-looking.) The Pause Well-Aging Fascia Stimulating Tool's design and suggested massage technique were influenced by Instrument Assisted Soft Tissue Mobilization, a method physical therapists commonly use to promote myofascial release. The aim of myofascial release (on your face or elsewhere) is to massage the fascia to encourage blood flow and allow your body to function properly. An increase in blood flow can bring nutrients to the skin and help remove waste (think: swollen lymph nodes), which translates to radiant-looking skin. The tool is similar to Gua sha face tools; Gua sha therapy stems from traditional Chinese medicine and involves scraping the skin to promote circulation. A major difference between the two is how you're meant to use the tools. Gua sha typically involves broad strokes in the same direction — essentially up and out — while the Pause Well tool is meant to be incorporated with the aforementioned technique.
This tool wasn't the only important step in Fey's Golden Globes skin prep. The day before the event, makeup artist Gita Bass used Beautycounter Counter+ Overnight Resurfacing Peel (Buy It, $65, beautycounter.com) to exfoliate her skin. Day of, Bass applied Beautycounter Counter+ All Bright C Serum (Buy It, $82, beautycounter.com) and Countermatch Adaptive Moisture Lotion (Buy It, $49, beautycounter.com) before massaging Fey's skin with the Pause Well-Aging Fascia Stimulating Tool to help encourage blood flow. (Related: Everything You Need to Know About Fascia)
Poehler's makeup artist Molly Stern also relied on the tool to prep Poehler's skin before makeup application along with skin-care products from Natura Bissé. Stern's BTS Instagram post revealed picks such as Natura Bissé C+C Vitamin Cream (Buy It, $132, dermstore.com) and Diamond Mist (Buy It, $96, dermstore.com). The tool makes "whoever is in my chair feel like they are having a mini facial," while making their skin vibrant and glowy, Stern said in a press release.
Facial massage in general makes sense for skin prep before a big event, and not just because massages feel good. Research suggests massage helps stimulate fibroblasts, which are collagen-producing cells, and might also help increase penetration of the actives in products that you applied beforehand. (The physical pressure from the tool or your hands might help work the product into your skin.) (Related: Jennifer Aniston Uses This $195 24K Gold Sculpting Bar On Her Skin)
If you want to look casually luminous on your next FaceTime or want to add a face massage to your daily routine for the relaxation factor, you can take a cue from celebrity makeup artists at this year's Golden Globes.