5 Peloton Instructors On How They Look So Damn Good Through Every Class

"I'm a wild skincare junkie. Yes, I love color, but the product will only look as good as the canvas you're putting it on. You have to protect your skin. You only get one face so you do have to do a good job of taking care of it. The older I get, the more knowledge I'm able to acquire about how to treat myself better, whether that's my body, my skin, whatever. I swear by SkinCeuticals Resveratrol B E [Buy It, $154, dermstore.com]. I also use a vitamin C and a great SPF. Both are non-negotiable."