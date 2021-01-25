How Peloton Instructor Tunde Oyeneyin Takes Care of Her Skin On and Off the Bike

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you've ever taken a class with powerhouse Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin, you know that she not only has the best playlists, but she always rocks a bold lip that somehow remains flawless throughout the entire workout — no matter how sweaty it gets.

How does she do it? Well, ICYDK, prior to joining the Peloton family in 2019, Oyeneyin worked as a makeup artist for 16 years, so it's safe to say she has some pretty handy beauty tips in her arsenal.

The secret behind her signature lip: She starts with a matte lipstick for staying power, then applies gloss for a pop of color. The Revlon ambassador says she relies on the brand's Super Lustrous the Luscious Mattes Lipstick in the color On Fire (Buy It, $8, amazon.com), an orangey-red shade that she's "obsessed" with for its impressive ability to stay put throughout her workouts. (Related: Workout Makeup That Stands Up to Your Sweatiest Activities)

Oyeneyin recently teamed up with Revlon for its ColorStay collection, which she calls a "natural partnership" since the iconic brand helped shape her own confidence when she was younger. She recalls seeing Revlon's Unforgettable Women campaign from the '80s and '90s — which featured Black supermodels such as Iman, Beverly Johnson, Louise Vyent, and Kara Young — and the effect it had on her as a young Black woman. "At the time, I'd never really seen Black women used in campaigns, but more specifically in cosmetic campaigns," she shares. Seeing these women represented in so many stunning makeup ads not only helped boost her own confidence, she says, but it also inspired her to develop a passion for beauty and skin care, which eventually led her to pursue a career as a makeup artist. (Related: What It's Like Being a Black, Body-Positive Female Trainer In an Industry That's Predominantly Thin and White)

Even though she's no longer a makeup artist, Oyeneyin says she still keeps her love of all things beauty front and center as a Peloton instructor. In addition to rocking a colorful lip in her classes, she says she also likes to make sure her skin "looks really fresh and beautiful" throughout each ride. Her coverage of choice: Revlon's ColorStay Liquid Foundation, (Buy It, $9, amazon.com). "If I can get my skin to look really smooth, even, and flawless, and throw on a lip to fool you, then the rest kind of just falls into place," she says.

As for skin care, Oyeneyein says her daily routine includes toner, a vitamin C serum (she's previously said she's a fan of Algenist's AA Barrier Serum, [Buy It, $85, sephora.com]), and SPF. And, as someone who regularly sweats through her beauty products, she notes that she's big on taking ample time to remove her makeup — no haphazard swipes of a makeup wipe happening in her routine. Instead, she says she relies on what she calls the "hotel white towel test."

"Do your normal cleansing situation, then wipe your face with a white towel, like you would at a hotel, and then look at that towel," she explains. "That's what you go to sleep with every night." (Related: The Exact Order to Apply Your Skin-Care Products)

For Oyeneyin, makeup and skin care are about more than just aesthetics, she says; they're part of her self-care. "I've been calling self-care 'soul care,'" she explains. "When we say 'self-care,' it sounds like this luxury, [or] a privileged thing that you're doing. I think when you call it 'soul care' and you're saying that you're doing something for the good of your soul — my soul needs this — it becomes less of a privilege and more of this right that your body is owed." (Alicia Keys has a similar approach to self-care.)