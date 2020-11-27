Over 45,000 Sephora Shoppers Love This ‘Cloud-Like’ Moisturizer That’s 50% Off Today

If you’re in the market for a new moisturizer, today is your lucky day. With 45,000 loves and 1,000 five-star ratings on Sephora, the Peter Thomas Roth Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer (Buy It, $26, was $52, sephora.com) is certainly internet famous — and for Black Friday, you can get this super popular anti-aging moisturizer for 50 percent off. The sale is almost too good to be true, which is why skin-care enthusiasts will likely be buying the product in bulk before it sells out. You’ll want to stock up on this beauty essential, too, especially for the chilly winter months.
The irony of moisturizers is that some don’t actually do much hydrating and they can even leave your skin feeling drier than before. By contrast, the Peter Thomas Roth moisturizer does what it advertises, dousing your skin in moisture and providing hydration for up to three days after application. This is all thanks to the moisturizer’s multi-tasking formula, which includes potent hydrators like hyaluronic acid and pentativin, along with hydrolyzed silk for softer skin. (Psst, shop even more moisturizers for dry skin here.)
Buy It: Peter Thomas Roth Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer, $26, was $52, sephora.com
With a lightweight cream consistency that reviewers describe as “cloud-like,” the Peter Thomas Roth moisturizer works to address a myriad of skin-care concerns such as dryness, uneven texture, fine lines, and wrinkles. The sulfate- and paraben-free formula works for almost all skin types, but for the best results, you should apply the moisturizer twice a day in tandem with your usual skin-care routine. Available in standard and mini sizes, the best-selling moisturizer even earns the approval of Sephora employees (aka the experts).
As far as shoppers go, many consider the moisturizer the best one they’ve ever tried for “soft, youthful skin.” One reviewer loves the skin-care product so much that they’re currently on their 11th jar! Talk about commitment.
In fact, some enthusiastic shoppers say that the moisturizer’s anti-aging benefits have transformed their skin for the better. “When I turned 30, my skin changed and it took me two years to find a product that gave my skin back what it used to have,” one customer wrote. “This product, combined with a Peter Thomas Roth serum, has given me back my 20s skin by replenishing my skin’s glow and moisture.”
“The reduction of fine lines under my eyes and on my forehead has been noticeable, even after only using the moisturizer for one week,” another reviewer reported.
Shop the Peter Thomas Roth Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer before its price literally doubles after Cyber Monday. Your skin (and wallet) will thank you.