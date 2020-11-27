Over 45,000 Sephora Shoppers Love This ‘Cloud-Like’ Moisturizer That’s 50% Off Today

If you’re in the market for a new moisturizer, today is your lucky day. With 45,000 loves and 1,000 five-star ratings on Sephora, the Peter Thomas Roth Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer (Buy It, $26, was $52, sephora.com) is certainly internet famous — and for Black Friday, you can get this super popular anti-aging moisturizer for 50 percent off. The sale is almost too good to be true, which is why skin-care enthusiasts will likely be buying the product in bulk before it sells out. You’ll want to stock up on this beauty essential, too, especially for the chilly winter months.