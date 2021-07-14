Amazon Customers Are 'Stunned' by This Roll-On That Prevents Razor Bumps and Ingrown Hairs
Shaving, along with a majority of hair removal methods, more often than not causes skin irritation for many — whether it be razor burn or bumps or ingrown hairs. I know this because of my extensive research on how to sort out my own issues with redness, scarring, and razor burn. Honestly, I'd nearly given up on a life without regular (and expensive) bikini waxes until a good friend of mine came home with a product that came highly-recommended by her esthetician: the PFB Vanish + Chromabright roll-on (Buy It, $28, was $34, amazon.com).
Fast forward to now: I've been using the PFB Vanish + Chromabright roll-on treatment for two years, and I'm already on my fourth bottle. This is less to do with how much product you get and more to do with the fact that it's a staple in my skin-care routine. I religiously apply it to my skin after waxing or shaving my bikini line, legs, underarms, and upper lip. Why? Well, because I'm still amazed at its ability to virtually eliminate every skin concern or discomfort I'd had in the past due to shaving. It's loaded with anti-inflammatory ingredients, such as camphor oil and willow bark extract, and is cool and soothing upon application — which is a godsend for irritated skin. (Related: These 10 Razor Burn Treatments Are the Secret to Smooth, Bump-Free Skin)
The reason this product works so well is all thanks to a combination of potent ingredients. A plethora of hydroxy acids, including salicylic, glycolic, and lactic acid, provide effective chemical exfoliation and help to remove dead cells from the skin, says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Exfoliating keeps the pores clear to minimize the risk of ingrowns, while also drying out any pimples or inflamed follicles, he explains.
Rachel Nazarian, M.D., a New York-based dermatologist and fellow at the American Academy of Dermatology, agrees, and notes that the addition of anti-inflammatories in the formula, such as camphor, help to calm the skin after shaving or waxing. Dr. Nazarian also points out that the hydroxy acids — while helpful for most people — can be irritating, so those with skin sensitivities should hold off on using this roll-on. And if you also deal with hyperpigmentation, the ingredients in this holy grail product can help to lighten dark spots. (Related: How to Deal with Hyperpigmentation In Your Skin)
What's more, I have hormonal acne, which isn't usually something one can easily treat topically. But this product has proven invaluable in banishing my most stubborn blemishes. The aforementioned cocktail of AHAs and BHAs make this roll-on treatment a true holy grail for anyone dealing with breakouts, ingrown hairs, and hyperpigmentation. (Related: Amazon Shoppers Call This $18 Product a "Freaking Miracle" for Ingrown Hairs)
I'm not the only fan. More than 2,000 Amazon customers also rave about this roll-on. "This product really works," shared one reviewer. "I am a caramel skin-toned Black woman. I have suffered for years from hyperpigmentation due to polycystic ovarian syndrome and shaving. I use this under my chin, neck, underarms, and bikini area. I literally noticed a difference by day three."
Another wrote "This stuff is like magic!! I have sensitive inner thighs and am susceptible to ingrown hairs, razor burn, and dark marks. The clinician at the place I was getting laser hair removal (for my arms) recommended it. It's a total game changer! The skin on my upper/inner thighs and back of legs has never looked or felt better. I also use it for discoloration on my face and chest. LOVE THIS STUFF!"
The one slight downside is that the PFB Vanish + Chromabright roll-on does have a vinegar-like scent, but it disappears a few minutes after application. And due to its active ingredients, it can also mildly sting if applied directly after shaving — however, that's the cost (a small price to pay, IMO) of a bump- and ingrown hair-free bikini line. For me, these elements have become reverential parts of my shower routine, and they're just a reminder of all the good this product has done for my skin, including boosting my confidence.
While body hair removal is up to the individual — your body is beautiful whether you choose to remove body hair or leave it to naturally flourish — if you've been pining for a bump-free bikini line for vacation or want to keep bacne at bay during sundress season, I recommend giving the PFB Vanish + Chromabright Roll-On a try.