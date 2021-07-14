Amazon Customers Are 'Stunned' by This Roll-On That Prevents Razor Bumps and Ingrown Hairs

Fast forward to now: I've been using the PFB Vanish + Chromabright roll-on treatment for two years, and I'm already on my fourth bottle. This is less to do with how much product you get and more to do with the fact that it's a staple in my skin-care routine. I religiously apply it to my skin after waxing or shaving my bikini line, legs, underarms, and upper lip. Why? Well, because I'm still amazed at its ability to virtually eliminate every skin concern or discomfort I'd had in the past due to shaving. It's loaded with anti-inflammatory ingredients, such as camphor oil and willow bark extract, and is cool and soothing upon application — which is a godsend for irritated skin. (Related: These 10 Razor Burn Treatments Are the Secret to Smooth, Bump-Free Skin)