You might think white eyeliner's sole purpose is to brighten up your lower waterline to make your eyes appear bigger, but lately, it's taken on an entirely new role. For a classic cat eye, try swapping in white eyeliner for black eyeliner, or get a little more creative with a graphic look like in the photo above. For precision and staying power, go with a liquid eyeliner such as NYX Epic Wear Liquid Eyeliner (Buy It, $10, ulta.com) in white, a waterproof formula with a brush tip applicator.