6 Eye-Catching Beauty Trends to Try Post-Quarantine
The pandemic has transformed countless norms in our lives - and beauty is no exception. Maybe you've eased up on manicures at the salon or threw out your heat tools entirely, or maybe a TikTok tutorial inspired you to experiment with funky styles or bright hues.
If you fall into the latter category (aka you're itching to be bold with beauty post-pandemic), you're not alone, says makeup artist Lauren D'Amelio. "People will start expressing themselves though beauty as the world opens up again," she explains, noting an uptick in clients wanting to get glam for events or weddings. "Now that people are starting to return to the office, I believe that cosmetics and cosmetic services will be more important than ever before."
Ready to make a big statement heading back into the world? These five makeup artist-approved beauty trends should get your creative juices flowing. (Related: The 2020 Shape Beauty Awards: Iconic Products)
White Eyeliner
You might think white eyeliner's sole purpose is to brighten up your lower waterline to make your eyes appear bigger, but lately, it's taken on an entirely new role. For a classic cat eye, try swapping in white eyeliner for black eyeliner, or get a little more creative with a graphic look like in the photo above. For precision and staying power, go with a liquid eyeliner such as NYX Epic Wear Liquid Eyeliner (Buy It, $10, ulta.com) in white, a waterproof formula with a brush tip applicator.
Coral or Pink Lips
After a year's worth of hiding beneath masks, let's be real: Your lips deserve some spotlight. "I feel like bolder lip colors, such as pinks and corals, are really making a statement right now, especially heading into summer," says D'Amelio. A few solid choices: NYX Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color in Trophy Life (Buy It, $12, nyxcosmetics.com), a pink-mauve liquid lipstick and gloss, or Maybelline Color Sensational The Creams Lip Color in Coral Rise (Buy It, $7, ulta.com), a coral with a creamy finish.
Rainbow Manicures
Mismatched rainbow manicures are a playful trend that's likely here to stay. And the best part? You can easily achieve the look at home - no nail art skills necessary. Try different colors for finger, or for a more subtle take, choose varying shades of the same color and paint each on from dark to light for an ombré effect. (Related: Zendaya's $9 Manicure Was Just As Much A Show-Stopper As Her Yellow Dress - and It's Crazy Easy to Copy)
Bold Inner Corners
Replace white eyeshadow on your inner corner lids for a colorful, super-bold shade - and prepare for your eyes to seriously pop, says D'Amelio. "I personally love this trend. It's super fun and easy," she explains. "I recommend starting off with more of a neutral eye look and adding a pop of color in the inner corner using a small shadow brush."
Some of D'Amelio's favorite shades to try: emerald, yellow, pink, blue, and purple. "Using colored shadows will also help accentuate your natural eye color," she adds.
Money Pieces
In terms of hair color, the "money piece" is trending, as NYC-based hair stylist and Redken ambassador Rodney Cutler recently told Shape. Ask your colorist for two vertical streaks of color to frame your face - it's a statement whether you opt for a punchy blue, green, or pink, or a more natural(ish) blonde, brown, black, or red. (Related: How to Get Gorgeous Hair Your First Day Back in the Office)
Matte Skin
Not that dewy skin is over, but matte skin is definitely swinging back into favor. That's good news if your skin develops a sheen throughout the day that you'd prefer to avoid, especially during the warm summer months. For an option that's full-coverage but still lightweight, go with a formula with a natural matte finish such as Lancome Teinte Idole Ultra Wear Foundation (Buy It, $47, sephora.com).