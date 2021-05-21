This Hydrogel Sheet Mask Suctions to Your Face to Draw Out the Gunk

To my dermatologist's disappointment, I can be a bit of a skin picker. And as any pimple popping enthusiast knows, just a few minutes up close and personal with the mirror can leave you with red marks that last for days, at least. So, after doing some picking damage one night, I decided to put Press Refresh to the test. Sure, the product left me floored on a good skin day. But, I wasn't expecting its magic to be strong enough to undo my handy work on a bad skin day. (After all, I'd just taken a comedone extractor to the face and tried to squeeze what I quickly learned was a burgeoning chin cyst in a moment of weakness.)