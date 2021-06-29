This Electric Callus Remover 'Works Wonders' for Rough, Dry Feet — and It's Just $19
The annual transition from closed-toe shoes to sandals and flip-flops is an exciting time of year, but one that might necessitate a fair amount of prep. A trip to the nail salon is helpful, but if you prefer to do your own pedicure at home, you need the right tools to help you get the job done quickly. One such tool that more than 17,000 Amazon shoppers recommend for making feet soft and presentable is Pritech's electric callus remover (Buy It, $19 with coupon, was $22, amazon.com).
Pritech's callus remover basically does the work of a pumice stone, but because it's electric, it operates faster and more efficiently. It comes with three different roller attachments in various levels of coarseness. To use it, attach the roller of your choice, select one of two speeds, and hold it against your calluses, allowing it to gently file them down. (Related: How to Do a Pedicure at Home That Rivals a Salon Treatment)
Unlike sharp files or blades, this rechargeable electric callus remover is safe, hygienic, and promotes foot health, according to New York City podiatrist Nelya Lobkova, DPM, of Step Up Footcare. "When calluses get too big, they may also cause pain with walking or standing leading to other injuries from changing the gait pattern and compensating for the pain," she explains. Depending on how thick your calluses are, she suggests using it once to twice a week in addition to daily pumicing in the shower. Maintaining calluses in this way "will prevent accumulation of dead skin, which can crack, bleed, and lead to bacterial infections."
Reviewers say that it's incredibly effective. "I know that I have, by far, the funkiest, driest feet ever seen by man," one wrote. "I received this product today, promptly charged it and used it until the battery died. I need a couple of more sessions until my feet are as smooth as I would like, but I will get there… If this can smooth my feet, it could remove bark off a tree."
"I have tried everything," another said. "Nothing comes close to this, and I follow up with touch ups with the finest [roller] every day just so I don't have to sit there for 30 minutes every seven days or so." Others add that the electric foot shaver is a "great value and works wonders," and they recommend applying lotion afterwards for optimal skin softness.
Pritech's electric callus remover makes it easy to have summer-ready feet, and thanks to an on-site coupon, you can now get it for less than $20 — likely much cheaper than what you might shell out for a pedicure at your local nail spa.