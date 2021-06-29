This Electric Callus Remover 'Works Wonders' for Rough, Dry Feet — and It's Just $19

Unlike sharp files or blades, this rechargeable electric callus remover is safe, hygienic, and promotes foot health, according to New York City podiatrist Nelya Lobkova, DPM, of Step Up Footcare. "When calluses get too big, they may also cause pain with walking or standing leading to other injuries from changing the gait pattern and compensating for the pain," she explains. Depending on how thick your calluses are, she suggests using it once to twice a week in addition to daily pumicing in the shower. Maintaining calluses in this way "will prevent accumulation of dead skin, which can crack, bleed, and lead to bacterial infections."