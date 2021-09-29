This Eyelash Growth Serum Is $133 Cheaper Than Famous Formulas — and 30,000 Amazon Customers Recommend It
If you grew up in the '90s, you're probably still cursing yourself for your pencil-thin eyebrow phase that now has your arches looking sparse. Even if you never overplucked, you may have not escaped the equally damaging eyelash extension trend that has a hold on today's generation. No matter the variety of ways you've damaged your lashes and brows over the years, there's one common solution. Over 30,000 Amazon shoppers recommend Pronexa's Lavish Lash Serum (Buy It, $22, was $28, amazon.com) for fuller, thicker, and longer eyelashes and eyebrows.
Like the hair on your head, your eyebrow and eyelashes also need hydrating and strengthening ingredients to promote growth. Pronexa's Lavish Lash Serum is made with a blend of those ingredients, including botanical extracts, growth peptides like biotin (a hair growth superstar), and moisturizing hyaluronic acid. According to the brand, these ingredients help to stimulate the hair follicles and encourage growth.
Buy It: Pronexa's Lavish Lash Serum, $22 with coupon, was $28, amazon.com
While the brand says you can see results in about 60 days — you can get your money back if you're not seeing results — shoppers are noticing fuller lashes and brows in much less time.
"I was your quintessential '90s girl, platform flip flops, bright white eye shadow, and plucked into near-extinction eyebrows," writes one reviewer. "I tried nearly everything over the past 15 years to get my girls to grow back, even Rogaine on my face! I saw this stuff and figured it's only 30 bucks so I may as well give it one last shot. It works. It really, really works. I couldn't believe it. I saw a difference after about 10 days of little light hairs growing in my barren areas. The eyelash growth is a nice bonus too"
"I take meds that thin my eyebrows terribly and was looking for an affordable alternative to a $100 serum I'd been using for a while — this is it," says another. "After a little over a week, I can already see a noticeable difference in my brows — the growth is so fast. I'm excited to start using it on my lashes too!"
While shoppers say this formula gave them falsie-level lashes, it's still safe enough to use with your eyelash extensions — just in case you can't kick the habit just yet. The formula is also cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and dermatologist-tested so it's good for sensitive eyes. (Related: This Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner Transformed My Fine Hair and Triggered New Growth In a Month)
If you're looking for a more affordable way to get longer and stronger lashes and brows, shop Pronexa's Lavish Lash Serum while it's on sale for $22.