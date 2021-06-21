Amazon Buyers Say This Cream Works So Well for Butt Acne, They 'Can't Believe Their Eyes'

Amazon Buyers Say This Butt Acne Cream Works So Well, They 'Can't Believe Their Eyes'
Facial acne is a PIA. It's tough to cover up (even with the best makeup), and can make you feel self-conscious. But body acne - whether it crops up on your back, butt, thighs, chest, or elsewhere - can also feel supremely frustrating. This is especially true during the summer months when you're likely wearing less clothing and tossing on a swimsuit every few days. But here's the thing: Warmer weather means you're likely also sweating more and wearing tight clothing, creating a perfect environment for breakouts.
The brand claims this butt acne cream shows results within days, and that it can be used for run-of-the-mill pimples, as well as ingrown hairs, blackheads, and other body blemishes. It can also be used on your back, shoulders, and elbows as well as your legs. And reviewers back up these lofty claims, as the cream has amassed more than 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, with many of them calling this clearing treatment "magic."
What makes this particular butt acne cream so effective? Proot's product contains madecassoside, asiaticoside, witch hazel extract, and licorice extract, each of which works to combat existing breakouts, prevent new pimples, and lighten dark spots from previous eruptions. Madecassoside and asiaticoside are both active ingredients derived from the Centella asiatica plant; the former is used as a therapeutic agent in wound healing and also as an anti-inflammatory and anti-aging ingredient, while the latter is also known to improve wound and scar healing. Witch hazel, a botanical extract derived from flowering plants, is a stellar acne-fighting ingredient because of its anti-inflammatory and astringent properties (meaning it absorbs excess oil). And finally, research suggest licorice root extract also offers anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and lightening benefits when applied on skin, making it great for fading the dark spots that breakouts leave behind. (Related: The Complete Guide to Skin Hyperpigmentation)
"I swear, I have tried every single thing to help with blemish problems on my cheeks and thighs, but this product is the ONLY THING that has kept the blemishes at bay, lightened, and healed current blemishes, and the scent/feel, once it's applied, is awesome," writes one reviewer. "I wish I would have done before and after photos because I can't believe my eyes. This is the only product I will use for those problem areas ever. EVER!"
Another reviewer says it also works wonders on acne in other places - even, yup, on your face. "Okay so this is the funniest thing, I actually typed in 'acne cream' and this popped up. I have been breaking out on my face for the first time in my 24 years of life. So I searched [for] acne cream. I didn't read the description, just saw the rating and went straight to the reviews, which said this product worked like magic and it worked fast... so I ordered it. Once it arrived I read the packaging! Butt cream! Anyway, I figured what's the harm right? I don't mind putting booty cream on my face as long as it gets the job done. Well, less than two days later and the acne on my face is almost completely gone! 12/10 would recommend, even for your face." (Worth noting: People are equally obsessed with this $15 'magic spray' for dealing with body acne.)
What could be better than an acne cream that works all over your body and face, and attacks breakouts of all types at literally every stage? Just one thing: To make the sitch even sweeter, Proot's butt acne cream is on sale right now for Prime Day, so you can snag that discounted massage gun, workout equipment, or sex toy while you also give this cream a try.
