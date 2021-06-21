Amazon Buyers Say This Cream Works So Well for Butt Acne, They 'Can't Believe Their Eyes'

Another reviewer says it also works wonders on acne in other places - even, yup, on your face. "Okay so this is the funniest thing, I actually typed in 'acne cream' and this popped up. I have been breaking out on my face for the first time in my 24 years of life. So I searched [for] acne cream. I didn't read the description, just saw the rating and went straight to the reviews, which said this product worked like magic and it worked fast... so I ordered it. Once it arrived I read the packaging! Butt cream! Anyway, I figured what's the harm right? I don't mind putting booty cream on my face as long as it gets the job done. Well, less than two days later and the acne on my face is almost completely gone! 12/10 would recommend, even for your face." (Worth noting: People are equally obsessed with this $15 'magic spray' for dealing with body acne.)