Pulling hair out of your shower drain or brush can get a bit annoying after a while, but what might be more troublesome is the fact that your strands are falling out in the first place.
No need to panic: Hair shedding is pretty common, with most women losing 100 to 150 hairs per day, scalp expert Kerry E. Yates, creator of Colour Collective previously told Shape. Everyone experiences some level of hair loss, and the reasons run the gamut from genetics and illness to hormonal changes and stress to prescription meds and dietary deficiencies. Heck, even your hairstyling habits can take a toll on your tresses. (Related: What You Need to Know About COVID-19 and Hair Loss)
While there's a laundry list of probable causes, if you are dealing with extreme hair loss, it's always a good idea to speak with your doctor or a trichologist, who specializes in hair and scalp health, to get the correct diagnosis and the right treatment recommendations. However, if your run-of-the-mill shedding has concerned you, or if your locks just aren't looking as healthy and voluminous as usual, Amazon shoppers are hooked on Pura D'Or Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo (Buy It, $30, was $39, amazon.com) — so much so, more than 14,000 customers have rated it five stars.
The Pura D'Or shampoo's formula is infused with vitamins, botanicals, and plant-basted extracts, and is 90 percent biobased. It mainly features biotin and an herbal blend consisting of argan oil, aloe vera, and vitamin E to lock in moisture, tea tree to protect hair from itchiness and scalp irritation, niacin to circulate key nutrients, red Korean seaweed to support hair growth, and more. (Related: The Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair, According to Experts)
One ingredient in particular, saw palmetto, is a botanical extract that has been shown to block the effect of DHT on the skin and hair, says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Translation: Saw palmetto has been shown to help inhibit the production of dihydrotestosterone, or DHT, a hormone that plays a role in hair loss. "We do not understand why, but we know that high levels of DHT are associated with genetic-related hair thinning," he adds.
Dr. Zeichner also points out this shampoo can be used across all skin types, even those with sensitive skin. And because it is sulfate-free, it can be lathered on color-treated hair, too. The Pur D'Or brand claims that after eight weeks of daily usage, users reported a lot less hair in their drain and brush and also noticed reduced breakage and thicker, healthier tresses. (Related: Ashley Graham Has Been Relying On This Scalp Serum to Help with Hair Loss)
If you're feeling skeptical, maybe the Amazon reviewers who called this shampoo "a miracle," raved that it stopped them from finding strands in the drain, said it "worked wonders" on their locks after a botched color job, and swore that it saved their hair and triggered new growth will convince you that you need to add a bottle to your shower caddy.
One customer wrote: "I'm 34, and my hair had started collecting at the drain and also started accumulating in my brush and comb. I could physically feel it thinning, and I have a genetic history of hair loss. After extensive research, I gave this product a try. Not only did it stop the hair loss, but one year later I have hundreds of short little pieces of new growth. I'll never quit using this product. Also, I did not take any supplements or use any other hair regrowth product. Good luck to you, and I'll buy this product as long as they sell it."
"I was a bit skeptical about all of the claims with this product and gave myself a few months before I wrote a review. This product delivers. My hair loss has diminished tremendously. Probably about a fraction of hair loss compared to a few months ago and my hair is full and shiny," shared another reviewer.
And while the price point might seem a bit steep, it's in line with what you might find at beauty retailers like Sephora — and made with good-for-you ingredients instead of harmful chemicals. Plus, with a proven track record of making more than 14,000 customers happy (with many real results reported after just two months), I'd say it's well worth the investment for healthier hair.