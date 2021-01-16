Amazon Shoppers Found the Ultimate Dupe for Celeb-Loved Dr. Dennis Gross Peel Pads

In case you somehow haven't heard, the Dr. Dennis Gross skin-care brand has a cult following of loyal clients — to the point where one of the brand's infamous peels is sold every three seconds. Wild, right? But it makes sense, considering the Alpha Beta Daily Peel (Buy It, from $88, amazon.com) counts celebrities (including Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Constance Wu, and Lily Aldridge) among its devoted users. Not to mention, Chrissy Teigen called out the Dr. Dennis Gross peel pads in an Instagram post last summer as a staple in her routine, sharing they make a "HUGE difference."
But what makes this peel so great? The Alpha Beta Daily Peel uses alpha and beta hydroxy acids to gently exfoliate skin for a brighter, more radiant complexion. To be specific, the formula consists of potent acids — including glycolic, salicylic, and lactic — that speed up the skin-shedding process, remove dirt and oil, and keep your pores clear of dead skin. The pads also boast good-for-your-skin ingredients such as antioxidants, vitamin E, vitamin C, soothing green tea, willow bark (which reduces inflammation), and retinol.
The downside of these miracle-working peels, however, is that they cost nearly $90 for a container with just 30 pads — not exactly cheap. The good news is that Amazon shoppers have found the ultimate dupe for the celeb-loved skin-care product. Enter: QRxLabs Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing Pads (Buy It, $25, was $50, amazon.com), which has racked up nearly 4,000 five-star reviews from customers — with quite a few noting the similarities between it and Dr. Dennis Gross' version — and snagged the spot as the retailer's choice for "glycolic acid peel." (Related: Dr. Dennis Gross Peel Pads Now Come In a Body Adaptation)
Buy It: QRxLabs Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing Pads, $25, was $50, amazon.com
The QRxLabs resurfacing pads feature glycolic acid (a major ingredient in the Dr. Dennis Gross peel), an alpha hydroxy acid that helps dissolve connections between dead cells on the surface of the skin so they can more easily be removed, says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. The combination of glycolic acid and allantoin — a botanical extract that has skin-hydrating benefits — helps to minimize irritation and hold moisture to the skin, adds Dr. Zeichner.
Similar to the Dr. Dennis Gross peel, this formula also has other anti-inflammatory extracts, such as green tea, calendula, vitamin C, and vitamin E. However, the one notable difference between the two peel pads is that the Dr. Dennis Gross formula contains a mix of alpha and beta hydroxy acids (ex: salicylic acid), which makes it an ideal option for people who have excessively oily or combination skin, says Dr, Zeichner. But if you have normal, dry, sensitive, or run-of-the-mill oily skin, the QRxLabs resurfacing pads should do the trick.
One other thing to note: While these peel pads have ingredients to help to soothe and calm skin, Dr. Zeichner is cautious in recommending glycolic acid to people who are sensitive, as it may lead to irritation and inflammation — so you may want to check in with your dermatologist first. But, he confirms that at-home peel pads are safe to use once a week; if your skin doesn't develop irritation, you can slowly advance to twice weekly and then more frequently if your skin can tolerate it. (Related: Your Guide to At-Home Chemical Peels)
As long as you heed his advice, you're in store for some seriously amazing skin benefits. In thousands of glowing reviews, Amazon shoppers say the QRxLabs resurfacing pads have helped majorly soften fine lines, magically rid them of blemishes and acne scars, and are "as good if not better than the Dr. Dennis Gross pads."
"I thought that I would give it a try, and I can already tell a difference by using it every [2nd] or 3rd day. I was afraid to try a peel, so I am starting out with theses. I had a sample from Dennis Gross everyday peels, and for a fraction of the price, [these] do exactly the same! No difference except that these are way cheaper!" raved a customer with sensitive skin.
Right now, you can score the QRxLabs resurfacing pads for 50 percent off, which makes them a cool $25 — a fraction of what you'd pay for the peels from Dr. Dennis Gross. The container has a whopping 50 pads, which should see you through nearly an entire year of at-home chemical peels, if used once weekly, as Dr. Zeichner suggests. And if you're skeptical that these skin-care pads are worth the hype and will actually yield results given the cheap price tag, take one reviewer's word that they've proven to be better than $150 monthly glycolic facials to treat acne — so much so, they've kissed their professional treatments goodbye and stuck with this product. Go ahead, and make the purchase — it just might be your favorite quarantine buy to date.