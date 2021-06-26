These 10 Razor Burn Treatments Are the Secret to Smooth, Bump-Free Skin

Razor bumps are most often ingrown hairs, which occur when the hairs are trapped and grow under the skin, causing an inflammatory reaction that shows up as a red bump around the hair follicle, explains Joyce Park, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in Northern California. There are several factors that can cause ingrowns, but one of the biggest is improper shaving technique and tools: "Shaving with a dull razor against the growth of the hair predisposes you to developing razor bumps," says Dr. Park. This causes the hair to curl back into the hair follicle, while the dull blade can cause skin irritation, contributing to that razor burn appearance, adds Devika Icecreamwala, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in Berkeley, CA. She points out that those with coarse and curly hair are also more prone to developing ingrowns; that hair type is more likely to curl back and start growing under the skin. To that point, they're also more likely to crop up in areas such as the bikini line, where the hair is naturally coarser, she notes. (Related: 6 Tricks for How to Shave Your Bikini Area.)