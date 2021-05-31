Reviews Swear By This ‘Heavy Hitter’ Shampoo for Scoring Longer, Stronger Strands

So how exactly does this shampoo work to reduce shedding and give you longer, more luscious locks? It's packed with biotin, a B-complex vitamin thought to be important in hair growth, says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. So, unsurprisingly, being biotin-deficient is typically linked with having thin hair. For that reason, many professionals recommend biotin supplements, although we do not have good data showing that taking biotin orally or applying it topically truly enhances hair growth, explains Dr. Zeichner. That being said, so long as you are healthy, biotin supplements and hair-care products containing the vitamin have no downside, he adds. (But reminder: it's a good idea to chat with your doctor before taking anything new.)