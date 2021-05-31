Reviews Swear By This ‘Heavy Hitter’ Shampoo for Scoring Longer, Stronger Strands
"I wish my hair grew slower," said no one ever. Whether you're dealing with annoying shedding or breakage, thinning tresses, or just dream of longer locks, patience is hard to come by. So when you stumble upon a holy grail product shoppers claim has actually helped minimize hair loss and has made their strands grow faster, you don't hesitate to add it to your cart. Hey, I don't make the rules. The said miracle worker? Redken Extreme Length Shampoo with Biotin (Buy It, $23, amazon.com).
So how exactly does this shampoo work to reduce shedding and give you longer, more luscious locks? It's packed with biotin, a B-complex vitamin thought to be important in hair growth, says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. So, unsurprisingly, being biotin-deficient is typically linked with having thin hair. For that reason, many professionals recommend biotin supplements, although we do not have good data showing that taking biotin orally or applying it topically truly enhances hair growth, explains Dr. Zeichner. That being said, so long as you are healthy, biotin supplements and hair-care products containing the vitamin have no downside, he adds. (But reminder: it's a good idea to chat with your doctor before taking anything new.)
In addition to biotin, the formula contains ultra-gentle cleansing ingredients that can actually help prevent breakage — which further aids your strands in reaching their full potential, notes Dr. Zeichner. Also nice: The Redken Extreme Length Shampoo features salicylic acid to exfoliate the scalp in order to reduce flakes and banish any acne up top. (Related: These Hair Growth Treatments Are All Over TikTok — Are They Worth Trying?)
Buy It: Redken Extreme Length Shampoo with Biotin, $23, amazon.com
Nearly 2,000 Amazon customers have left glowing reviews for the "cotton-candy" smelling shampoo, raving that it reduces shedding, strengthens and adds shine, works as an in-shower detangler (which also helps to curb breakage), and even helps hair grow longer. Plus, multiple shoppers note that it came highly recommended by their hairstylists and assert that it's well worth the price tag. (Check out this guide to more shampoo favorites for hair growth from experts.)
One fan writes, "This was recommended by my hairdresser, and the only issue is that my hair grows so fast now. It's a good issue to have!"
"I originally bought this for my daughter but I thought I'd give it a try! And Omg! I'm so glad I did, [because] my hair has grown a decent amount in the last few months! It's now my new favorite and I will continue to use it!" raves another.
"I've had a terrible breakage problem specifically around the front near my part and some thinning since a surgery a few years ago," shares a reviewer. "My hairstylist recommended this and I love it. I can tell a big difference and my hair has really started to grow faster."
While biotin might not be completely backed with hard data as Dr. Zeichner pointed out, the proof is in the pudding (or at least these Amazon reviews) — aka you just need to test drive Redken's Extreme Length Shampoo for yourself.