This Clean Beauty Brand Is the Secret Behind Reese Witherspoon’s Radiant Oscars Skin
Thanks to social media, living vicariously through your favorite celebs has never been easier. Watching them, say, sweat it out at the gym (while you're sweatpants-clad on the couch) can definitely be fun, but there's truly nothing like following along with their awards show adventures. And last night, Reese Witherspoon came through with the goods. The award-winning actress took her 25 million Instagram followers through every step of her prep for Hollywood's biggest night — and, in doing so, revealed some of the skin-care products she used for scoring that ethereal glow.
Witherspoon wasn't nominated this year, but rather was there to present an award (and also hang out with her pal Laura Dern — #BFFgoals), opting to pair a classic smokey eye and rosy lip/cheek combo with her gorgeous red Christian Dior halter gown. But as any skin-care aficionado knows, every good beauty look starts with plenty of skin lovin' prior to the first swipe of foundation — and this was no different for Witherspoon. (ICYMY: Reese Swears By the Calming Effects of Yoga Before Hitting the Red Carpet)
In a series of Instagram Stories, the Little Fires Everywhere star showed off quite the stacked product line-up, which included an array of skin-care goodies from clean beauty brand Biossance. And that makes sense given the fact that Witherspoon recently joined the company as a global ambassador.
As Witherspoon moves the camera across a table covered in pre-Oscars products, you can easily spot several of Biossance's Instagrammable bottles, including the Squalene + 10% Vitamin C Dark Serum (Buy It, $62, sephora.com). This lightweight skin-brightening serum (or, in the words of one pleased purchaser, "holy grail") features a unique blend of vitamin C and white shiitake mushroom that impressively tackles dark spots — so much so in fact that even Witherspoon's been wowed by the product's results. In an Instagram video announcing her partnership with Biossance from earlier in April, the actress explains that "ever since [she] had babies, [she's] had these little brown spots." "So this hyperpigmentation has really been helped by this product," she says, holding up the serum.
"Mushrooms are rich in B complex vitamins, which can do everything from calm inflammation to brighten the skin," Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, previously told Shape. And vitamin C is a gentle exfoliant that can help dissolve hyperpigmented or discolored skin cells, leaving bright, soft skin in its place — something many of the 5-star reviewers on Sephora love as much as Witherspoon. (Related: Everything You Need to Know About Vitamin C Skin Care)
Also part of Witherspoon's pre-Oscars skin-care routine? Biossance's Squalane + Phyto-Retinol Serum (Buy It, $72, sephora.com). This powerhouse product reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles, improves skin's firmness, and evens skin tone all without retinol. Yes, the item does have "retinol" in its name, but it actually uses bakuchiol, a plant-derived ingredient that boasts similar anti-aging effects without all of the irritation and sensitivity that often comes with the chemical.
And finally, hiding amongst the brand's bold green bottles and a smattering of glam supplies in the actress' Instagram Story is the product Witherspoon's previously deemed her "favorite": Biossance's Squalene + Vitamin C Rose Oil (Buy It, $72, sephora.com). Packed with vitamin C, squalene, and other nourishing ingredients such as Damascus rose extract, this lightweight hydrator works for all skin types to deliver Witherspoon-level glowing skin.
If you're not already convinced, Biossance's commitment to sustainability will have you clicking 'add to cart' on these must-haves ASAP. Along with banning more than 2,000 ingredients believed to be toxic either to skin or to the environment, the brand focuses on ethical and sustainable sourcing start to finish, from what goes in each product, to its packaging, and shipping — all of which inspired Witherspoon to join the brand in the first place. (Related: Clinical Skin Care Is Merging with Clean Beauty to Create Products That Actually Work)