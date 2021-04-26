This Clean Beauty Brand Is the Secret Behind Reese Witherspoon’s Radiant Oscars Skin

As Witherspoon moves the camera across a table covered in pre-Oscars products, you can easily spot several of Biossance's Instagrammable bottles, including the Squalene + 10% Vitamin C Dark Serum (Buy It, $62, sephora.com). This lightweight skin-brightening serum (or, in the words of one pleased purchaser, "holy grail") features a unique blend of vitamin C and white shiitake mushroom that impressively tackles dark spots — so much so in fact that even Witherspoon's been wowed by the product's results. In an Instagram video announcing her partnership with Biossance from earlier in April, the actress explains that "ever since [she] had babies, [she's] had these little brown spots." "So this hyperpigmentation has really been helped by this product," she says, holding up the serum.