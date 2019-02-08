Use These Bedtime Beauty Products When You Need to Seriously De-Stress

By Kylie Gilbert
Updated February 09, 2021
Credit: yacobchuk/Getty
Need some solid self-care time? These stress-relief products will help you and your skin chill out before you hit the hay.
Laneige Lavender Water Sleeping Mask

Credit: Laneige
buy it, $25

Korean skin-care brand Laneige is famous for its luxurious sleeping masks that deliver hydration to parched skin while you sleep. This limited-edition version of the stress-relief product adds lavender into the mix, to help create a relaxing nighttime routine to boot. (Related: The Best Hydrating Face Masks for Dry, Thirsty Skin)

Herbivore Botanicals Calm Bath Salts

Credit: Herbivore Botanicals
buy it, $18

These all-natural calming bath salts are made from a blend of Himalayan pink sea salts, ylang ylang and vanilla oil to help exfoliate and moisturize your skin and relieve some serious tension while you soak. (P.S. these luxurious products will take your baths to a whole new level.)

Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion

Credit: Lord Jones
buy it, $40

Whether you're dealing with muscle soreness from a tough workout, menstrual cramps, or just need to relieve tension after a long day, reach for Lord Jones's shea butter-based, CBD-infused lotion. Reviewers swear the stress-relief product helps ease neck and shoulder pain, alleviate migraines, and improve sleep — but it's also just a damn good body moisturizer.

Truly Organic Acne Patches

Credit: Truly Organic
buy it, $10

If you're feeling overwhelmed, you may have some breakouts to show for it. These natural, vegan heart-shaped acne patches let you show your skin some love (literally, get it?) by healing blemishes without drying out your skin in the process. (Related: These Floral Acne Patches Are Lili Reinhart's Secret to Busting Breakouts)

Tata Harper Aromatic Bedtime Treatment

Credit: Tata Harper
buy it, $60

Mandarin and lavender essential oil work together in this bedtime treatment to help calm your body and mind. Apply this stress-relief product to pulse points and inhale deeply for instant relaxation.

Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Sage + Cedarwood Pillow Mist

Credit: Bath & Body Works
buy it, $20

Mist this stress-relief product over your pillowcase and sheets before bed — the combination of cedarwood and sage essential oils is said to help promote mental balance and calm your mind. (Or make your own elixir with these calming essential oils.)

Caudalie Overnight Detox Oil

Credit: Caudalie
buy it, $50

Apply this moisturizing plant-based face oil to help wipe away the day's stressors — figuratively and literally. The stress-relief product repairs damage caused by free radicals, so skin looks less tired in the morning.

Slip Silk Pillowcase

Credit: Slip Silk Pillowcase
buy it, $89

Getting quality sleep is one of the most important aspects of self-care. These 100-percent silk pillowcases make the process of getting into bed feel like a real treat. Plus, the stress-relief product eliminates pressure and friction so you can wake up with crease-free skin and frizz-free hair. (Don't forget to pair your pillowcase with a luxurious silk pajama set.)

Jade Roller Beauty Amethyst Beauty Roller

Credit: Jade Roller Beauty
buy it, $76

Reap the same stress-relieving — and anti-aging — benefits of a traditional jade roller but with a twist. Made from pure amethyst, this stone is thought to help balance mood (and is associated with royalty, so there's that). Use it with your face serum to help enhance the penetration of active ingredients.

KNC Beauty Lip Mask 5-Pack Set

Credit: KNC Beauty
buy it, $25

If you're dealing with dry winter lips, using one of these plumping, moisturizing lip masks with collagen, vitamin E, and rose oil will help your lipstick go on way smoother. Not to mention, there's just something about wearing a lip mask that feels like the ultimate self-care indulgence.

Oui the People Big Mood Bath Soak

Credit: Oui the People
Buy It, $28

With its relaxing scent of bergamot and powerful ingredients, this stress-relief product is a true dose of self-care. The bath soak contains magnesium, potassium, and calcium to relax your muscles, as well as a combo of organic aloe and sodium bicarbonate to soften skin. It's so soothing, you'll never want to leave the tub.

Femmue Balance Moments

Credit: Net-a-Porter
Buy It, $68

When your skin is the same hue as your fave red lipstick, calm things down with this face serum. The stress-relief product uses a blend of botanicals, including aloe and camellia, to reduce redness. Just apply after cleansing, a.m. and p.m., to get the benefits. (Related: What's Causing All That Skin Redness?)

Dove Soothing Care Body Wash

Buy It, $6

If there's anything to take away from this stress-relief product, it's to never underestimate the power of a body wash. This Dove product not only helps your body produce more skin-strengthening ceramides, but it also calms skin with calendula oil.

Burt’s Bees Full-Spectrum CBD Facial Oil

Credit: Burt's Bees
Buy It, $35

In this stress-relief product, you'll get 100mg of calming CBD, plus rose hip and jojoba oils to help hydrate and smooth skin. Just apply a few drops after washing your face to start unwinding.

True Botanicals Calm Nutrient Mist

Credit: Amazon
Buy It, $28

Not only can tea help calm the mind, but when used as an ingredient in beauty products, it can also help soothe your skin. This stress-relief product boasts anti-inflammatory blue chamomile and nourishing algae, which helps prevent water loss from the skin. Whenever your skin feels irritated, apply a few spritzes to your face, neck, and chest. (Related: Celebrities Can't Stop Raving About This Algae Face Oil)

