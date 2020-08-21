This Skin-Care Mask Duo Is My Secret to Beating Period Breakouts

Fortunately, Rouleau's two masks were specifically designed to address these issues. I start off by using the Triple Berry Smoothing Peel (it also happens to be a favorite of Demi Lovato’s) to exfoliate my skin and prepare it to fight acne. (Fair warning: The berries in the formulas kind of look like blood, so I’ve definitely scared my boyfriend while wearing it.) “The peel removes the buildup of skin cells on your face, thanks to natural acids like mandelic, lactic, salicylic, tartaric, and malic acids,” explains Rouleau. I leave it on for 5-10 minutes before wiping it off with a damp washcloth. After, my skin suddenly looks glowier, and it’s prepped for the acne-banishing effects of the next step. “The peel helps the other ingredients penetrate better so they're more effective,” adds Dr. Levine.