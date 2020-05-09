If you’re at all obsessed with celebrity skin-care routines, you’ve probably heard of celebrity esthetician Renée Rouleau and her eponymous skin-care line. Riverdale stars Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, and Madelaine Petsch have all revealed that they’re major fans, and each credit Rouleau’s products for helping them achieve clear and smooth skin.

Personally, I’m constantly looking for ways to perfect my skin-care routine, and that often means adding another product to an already long list of formulas I use every night. Because of this, it’s difficult to know which products are really doing the most for my face. I also suffer from hormonal breakouts along my chin that run deep and leave angry dark marks and subtle bumps for months after (ughhh)—and they won’t fade away no matter how many spot treatments I try on them. (Related: The Best Acne Spot Treatments to Get Rid of a Pimple Fast)

Rouleau’s line of products, though, are powerful, eliminating the need for multiple steps. Between that and the fact that Mendes is a fan—her skin is pretty much goals, IMO—I was excited to try them out. And that was even before I got the opportunity to have Rouleau herself recommend a skin-care regimen that would keep my acne at bay.

In order to determine the right products for your face—everyone is different, after all—Rouleau has created a pretty ingenious set of nine skin “types” to assign to people based on their answers to a skin quiz. Alternatively, you can book a virtual consultation with a brand representative. I did the latter and spoke with Rouleau about my skin-care routine, my constant blemishes, and my desire to minimize what I’m using every day. (Related: 15 Innovative Acne Products Changing the Way You Fight Breakouts)

She assigned me skin type 2: “Combination, blemish-prone skin in need of anti-aging.” Right on the money. Rouleau then suggested a personalized routine:

First, cleanser. Each morning and evening, I cleanse with the Rapid Response Detox Cleanser (Buy It, $42, reneerouleau.com).

Second, toner. I follow the cleanser with a swipe of a toner-soaked cotton pad: Mornings get the gentle Elderberry Soothing Toner (Buy It, $37, reneerouleau.com), and evenings get the blemish-fighting Rapid Response Detox Toner (Buy It, $42, reneerouleau.com).

Next up, serums. I apply the Vitamin C&E Treatment (Buy It, $70, reneerouleau.com) in the mornings, and in the evenings, I alternate between the anti-aging Pore + Wrinkle Perfecting Serum (Buy It, $50, reneerouleau.com) and the hyaluronic acid-based Skin Drink Concentrate (Buy It, $45, reneerouleau.com).

Then, moisturize/SPF. Afterward, I put my normal moisturizer on top—but in the mornings, I also apply the Weightless Protection SPF 30 (Buy It, $58, reneerouleau.com) as my sunscreen.

Finally, spot treatments. To help manage and zap hormonal blemishes, I use her spot treatment—the Anti Bump Solution (Buy It, $50, reneerouleau.com)—as well as two exfoliating masks: the acne-treating Rapid Response Detox Masque (Buy It, $66, reneerouleau.com) and the skin-perfecting Triple Berry Smoothing Peel (Buy It, $89, reneerouleau.com) once or twice a week. (Related: What Is Cystic Acne and How Can You Get Rid Of It?)

I was most excited to try the Rapid Response Cleanser and the Triple Berry Smoothing Peel because Mendes previously revealed to Harper’s Bazaar that she uses those consistently. And while I did end up loving them—the peel left my skin visibly brighter immediately after using it for just five minutes, which felt like actual magic—I found that my favorites were unexpected. Both the Elderberry Soothing Toner and the Weightless SPF 30 (which Petsch has said she’s a fan of) blew me away with not only for their efficacy but also how good it felt to apply them. The toner was intensely refreshing to use in the early mornings when my skin was just waking up, and the sunscreen was truly the most “weightless” product I’ve ever used. (Related: Sunscreens for Working Out That Don't Suck—or Streak or Leave You Greasy)

After being consistent with the routine for two weeks, I can honestly say I’ve seen a huge improvement in the brightness of my skin, as well as visible fading of acne scars that have been lingering on my cheeks for months. I haven’t so much as felt even the start of a blemish since I began the routine, either—and all of those post-acne bumps that have been lingering on my chin are gone. In fact, my chin feels softer and smoother than it’s ever been. (Related: The Best Drugstore Acne Products, According to Dermatologists)

After seeing the results, I can’t see myself switching up this routine any time soon. Keep scrolling for the products I now swear by, or head over to Renée Rouleau’s website to check out her entire line.

Rapid Response Detox Cleanser, $42, reneerouleau.com

Rapid Response Detox Toner, $42, reneerouleau.com

Elderberry Soothing Toner, $37, reneerouleau.com

Vitamin C&E Treatment, $70, reneerouleau.com

Weightless Protection SPF 30, $58, reneerouleau.com

Rapid Response Detox Masque, $66, reneerouleau.com

Triple Berry Smoothing Peel, $89, reneerouleau.com

Pore + Wrinkle Perfecting Serum, $50, reneerouleau.com

Skin Drink Concentrate, $45, reneerouleau.com

Anti Bump Solution, $50, reneerouleau.com