If you've noticed that the trash bin in your bathroom has been overflowing with makeup-covered cotton rounds or cotton balls lately, you're not alone. While many people use these as part of their skin-care routine, reaching for them on a regular basis can add up to a lot of waste.
Enter: Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (Buy It, $13 for 20-count, amazon.com), which are designed to be used, washed, and then reused — unlike throwaway wipes, sponges, cotton balls. Greenzla's reusable rounds are made of 100 percent organic bamboo cotton, so they're soft and gentle enough to be used on all skin types, including those with sensitivities. Not to mention, these sustainable alternatives are biodegradable and compostable, meaning they also help reduce your landfill and waterway waste. (Related: These Innovations Are Making Your Beauty Products More Sustainable)
To use, simply apply makeup remover or your favorite skin-care products (think: toner, a facial essence, etc.) to a Greenzla pad, smooth it across your face, then wash it and reuse. The kit includes an organic cotton drawstring laundry bag for easy cleaning (in case you're not too keen on hand washing), as well as a cute container to keep your rounds neatly stored and organized on your bathroom counter.
When cleaning your pads, the brand recommends soaking them in warm water with laundry detergent for 5-10 minutes (to help remove stains) before placing them in the laundry sack to be washed. You should also air dry them for best results. While Greenzla doesn't state how many uses you get out of each round, similar brands report you can use reusable cotton rounds up to 1,000 times before they need to be retired, or until they start to fall apart.(Related: 10 Beauty Buys On Amazon That Help Reduce Waste)
More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers swear by the reusable cotton rounds, claiming that they're even better than the throwaway cotton ones. Plus, many commented on how these eco-friendly alternatives help them save money and create less landfill waste.
One reviewer wrote: "These work better than the cotton ones I used to buy. They're softer as well so I don't feel like they're tugging on my skin, which I HATE since it leads to premature aging. The eco-friendly packaging is a nice touch and perfect to store them neatly stacked."
"As part of my 2020 goals, I'm continuing to seek out more eco-friendly products that really work and I'm so glad that I found these reusable makeup remover pads! They are sooooo soft on my sensitive skin and they remove all my makeup so easily. And I actually have to use less product than I do with disposable pads... BONUS!! The little netted bag makes them so easy to throw in the washing machine too. It makes me feel good that I'm helping the planet along with helping my skin. I highly recommend these pads!!!!" raved another.
"Not only am I cutting down on my waste by using these, but I swear these [also] work better than the throw away ones!" shared a customer. "It's thick enough to absorb my astringent cleaner, but thin enough to not require a lot of cleaner. The wash bag is perfect to throw in with my towels and the makeup actually comes off in the wash! They've looked brand new every time I get them out of the wash."
Looking for a slightly cheaper option that's just as effective? Amazon reviewers also love the Wegreeco Reusable Cotton Rounds ($9 for 16-count, amazon.com) and the Odoxia Reusable Makeup Remover Pads ($7 for 15-count, amazon.com). Or, if you want to support a small business, try these options on Etsy. Whether you go with Greenzla's soft, biodegradable, reusable pads or another pick, you can feel good about what you're putting on your skin — as well as the fact that you're saving the planet.