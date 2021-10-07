This Top-Rated Serum Gave Me Softer, Fuller Brows In Just a Few Weeks
Towards the end of 2020, I decided it was time for a glow up — since I had been staring at myself on a Zoom screen throughout the pandemic. Not a full-on transformation à la The Princess Diaries, but an in-depth look at one prominent feature: my eyebrows. From the moment I learned how to use a pair of tweezers and discovered waxing, I've been paring down my brows in pursuit of a snatched arch, costing me my natural thickness. While pencils and gels helped achieve "the bushy look," I was on the hunt for a permanent solution to restore my brows to their former Mia Thermopolis pre-princess-makeover glory.
Beauty-scholar that I am, I hopped on Amazon and ordered the four top-rated eyebrow serums. Lured by promises of "healthier more luxurious looking brows," I was prepared to be wowed. In the name of science, I tested each product for the same amount of time: applying it once a day for six weeks, as most reviewers recommended. Despite my earlier hypothesis, my first attempts to regrow my brows didn't yield a single new hair. (Related: The Best Eyelash Growth Serums for Serious Length, According to Customer Reviews)
Feeling only slightly defeated (I still had one more tube to try!), I broke out the RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum (Buy It, $58, amazon.com) and held my breath. Known best for its groundbreaking RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner (Buy It, $55, amazon.com), the brand uses its physician-formulated BioPeptin Complex to stimulate hair growth in your brows and prevent breakage in a matter of weeks.
The miracle ingredients? A combination of biotin, which according to the American Academy of Dermatology promotes hair growth in women (although more research is still needed), and green tea extract rich in panthenol, a vitamin B5 derivative that helps strengthen hair. In fact, when panthenol is applied to hair, "it takes on a pro-vitamin form converting to pantothenic acid, which can penetrate hair fibers to add strength," Kelly Dobos, a cosmetic chemist in Cincinnati, Ohio and president of the U.S. Society of Cosmetic Chemists, previously told Shape.
On day one, I washed my face and dabbed the conditioner serum onto my brows. As hoped, the sleek silver packaging held a precise, goof-proof applicator that helped me follow my hair's natural contours without wasting product or making a huge mess. As part of my morning beauty routine, I moisturized and applied concealer for a few minutes while the serum dried, and topped it off with a few swipes of brow gel.
Where other serums left my eyebrows feeling crunchy, the RevitaBrow conditioner dried without leaving any texture. While there was no sight of new growth in the first week, I noticed my brows felt softer and only a few stray hairs came off on my gel brush while I did my makeup.
After already testing three other serums, I wasn't expecting to see results until at least the two-month mark, but at four weeks, I saw a noticeable difference in how quickly the hairs above and below my arch line were growing. Where other brands had yielded some light peach fuzz, these hairs were dark and substantial, like the ones in the center of my brows. (Related: Eyebrow Stamps Are the TikTok-Approved Trick for Quick, Flawless Brows)
Three months and a post-vaccine threading appointment later, the compliments came rolling in. My eyebrow tech could not believe the difference. And the two of us are not the only ones blown away by the results — more than 1,700 Amazon shoppers have given the brow serum a five-star rating, saying it "works shockingly well" for everything from over-plucked arches to age-related thinning. But the best news? Customers share they saw results in as little as a few weeks.
One reviewer wrote: "This stuff works. I have been trying to regrow my eyebrows from years of over-plucking for what seemed like forever. I tried castor oil, GrandeLASH, and even the really expensive Lash Boost from Rodan and Fields to no avail. Then someone recommended Revitabrow. I saw results within three weeks of use. This is honestly the only thing that has worked to bring back my brows!"
"Oh my goodness, I have eyebrows now!" another raved. "I was worried it wouldn't work for me because there wasn't much of a noticeable difference after a month, but at six weeks, it kicked into high gear and it was very noticeable. My eyebrows are darker, thicker, longer, and borderline unruly. I can't wait to see what it looks like in another month!"
Like hair, eyebrows add framing and dimension to the face, making them a worth-it feature to invest in — and I'm telling you, the RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum is worth the purchase. You can add the shopper-professed "bushy brow miracle" to your cart and see the difference for yourself.