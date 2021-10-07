This Top-Rated Serum Gave Me Softer, Fuller Brows In Just a Few Weeks

Towards the end of 2020, I decided it was time for a glow up — since I had been staring at myself on a Zoom screen throughout the pandemic. Not a full-on transformation à la The Princess Diaries, but an in-depth look at one prominent feature: my eyebrows. From the moment I learned how to use a pair of tweezers and discovered waxing, I've been paring down my brows in pursuit of a snatched arch, costing me my natural thickness. While pencils and gels helped achieve "the bushy look," I was on the hunt for a permanent solution to restore my brows to their former Mia Thermopolis pre-princess-makeover glory.