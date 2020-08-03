Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"In these scary scary times, I think it's super important to self-care—look after yourself—and for me, skin is a big, big one."

Long gone are the days of Hot Girl Summer—not just because it's been a year since last summer (time flies when you're in quarantine, huh?) but also because the nation is still amid a pandemic. This time around, the season is less ~hot and dangerous~ and a whole lot more about safety and "me" time. I call it—drum roll please—Self-Care Summer. And, if Instagram is any indication, celebs from Jennifer Garner (who's been meditating) to Halsey (with her gardening) are here for it.

The latest star to partake in Self-Care Summer? Rita Ora.

In an IGTV posted by ASOS, the 29-year-old singer shared a glimpse of her self-care routine these days. "In these scary scary times, I think it's super important to self-care—look after yourself—and for me, skin is a big, big one," she said.

But Ora's not talking about doing any ole face mask; rather, she's all about treating herself (and her deserving derm) to "deep cleanses" using the Foreo Luna 3 (Buy It, $200, foreo.com; $200, amazon.com). Not only does this egg-shaped device deliver a "deeper cleanse," but it also makes Ora "feel like [she's] had a facial," cleans her pores, and removes any excess makeup she may have missed, she says in her IGTV video. (See also: Everything You Need to Know Before Your First Facial)

But why just tell viewers when she can show them, too? In the video, Ora demonstrates exactly how she uses the Bluetooth-connected skin-care device, first by dampening the brush ("which has the coolest bristles on it," she said) and adding a dollop of cleanser. She then uses the device's app to select her preferred intensity (out of the 16 total levels) and starts scrubbing her skin for the preset 60 seconds. "Ugh it feels so good," she says mid-scrub. "It's like getting a face massage."

In addition to the basic 60-second skin-cleansing option that Ora used in her IGTV video, Luna 3 also offers a variety of other face-firming massages through the phone app. And with 650 uses from just one charge, you don't have to worry about the device's juice after each use.

After selecting the Foreo device and specific mask in the app, Ora applies the mask (which comes in a pad) to the UFO and glides the tool across her face as it gets hot and cold and pulses. "Feels like I'm literally at the spa," she says. "It's so nourishing, so rejuvenating, so ready for bed. For me, I always want to feel like I'm ready for bed." (Uhhh, same—especially since the coronavirus pandemic can really mess with sleep, too.)

The UFO comes in fuschia, pearl pink, and mint. The Luna 3 is also available in three different colors, each of which represents a different skin type—pearl pink (normal), blue (combination), and lavender (sensitive), which is what Ora uses—and, FWIW, what is now officially in my cart because, damn.

