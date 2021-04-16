Madeline Petsch Shared Her Early Morning Routine and It's Involved
These days, there seem to be two types of people: those who start their day by taking time to stretch, meditate, journal, or cook a leisurely breakfast; and those who wake up with juuuust enough time to get ready for their commitments that day. Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch seems to be in the former camp. She recently documented her entire morning routine with her YouTube followers, and it's no roll-out-of-bed-and-rush-out-the-door situation.
The star wakes up before 7:00 a.m. with help from her new alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light (Buy It, $83, amazon.com). She loves this natural light lamp because it "wakes [her] up like the sun is rising," a feature that single-handedly turned one Shape editor into a morning person. Rather than blaring alarm sounds, it emits a light that changes in color to mimic a sunrise and gently wake you up with music that slowly increases in volume.
Petsch then takes a moment to snuggle with her rescue pup, Olive, before moving on to get ready for a morning gym session. After a quick scroll through her texts and Instagram, she uses the dark circle-reducing Bliss Eye Got This Under-Eye Masks (Buy It, $15, amazon.com) to wake up her tired eyes. Petsch is a fan of the budget-friendly skincare brand (which sponsored this video), and loves these hydrating holographic eye masks in particular. "They de-puff and brighten my eyes which is exactly what I need this early in the morning," she notes in the video. Thanks to the holographic stars, they also make for a fun selfie moment — as Chrissy Teigen can attest.
The beauty of these affordable under-eye masks is that you can multitask as your skin soaks in the masks' powerhouse ingredients while you get sh*t done. While Petsch had hers on, she brushed her teeth, sip some water, and even drove to the gym. She left them on for a "lovely 20 minutes of soaking," before her workout. "Looks like she got eleven hours of sleep!" she quipped. (Wonder what she does at the gym? Peep this 10-minute butt-destroying workout she previously shared.)
She then hit the gym before making an effort to refuel her car and her bod, pumping gas and ordering food (avocado toast, naturally) before jumping in the shower. Then, onto skincare, she applied Bliss Bright Idea Serum (Buy It, $27, blissworld.com), which Petsch says she loves to start her day with. "It smells amazing. It's a great kick-start for my skin. It just balances my skin," she says in the video. (FYI: Here's Why You Should Be Using an Antioxidant Serum)
Though Petsch says she doesn't normally have dry skin, she does experience dryness when she's filming Riverdale in Vancouver. When that happens, she relies on Bliss Drench & Quench Cream-to-Water Daily Moisturizer (Buy It, $17, amazon.com), a vegan moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid and ceramides to moisturize and hydrate skin.
Petsch says she uses sunscreen every day — even when it's overcast. (She's right, you need to wear SPF protection every single day.) The actress says she opts for Bliss Block Star Invisible Daily Sunscreen (Buy It, $22, blissworld.com), because it "never leaves that strange white film" that's common with SPF products.
She then preps a matcha latte, feeds Olive, and lights a candle for some journaling and meditation. "I do actually journal every day. I do meditate every day. I read a book every day," she shares. "The whole idea of this journal is to actually do it the minute you wake up, but I usually wake up three minutes before I have to leave for my workout, so I do it when I get home." The journal that Petsch uses is The Five Minute Journal (Buy It, $30, amazon.com), which is meant to make journaling a manageable habit with prompts that designed to take no more than five minutes. (Here's more on her daily journaling habit.)
Petsch ends her morning routine by laying down to meditate, noting, "Meditation really is one of the keys to my success with my anxiety," a sentiment her Riverdale costar Camila Mendes shares. Then it's time for avocado toast, a walk with Olive, checking emails, and reading The Four Agreements (Buy It, $11, barnesandnoble.com) before her daily meetings. Fitting an eye mask, a gym session, journaling, meditation, and reading in during the morning won't be for everyone, but it's part of Petsch's strategy for fitting in me-time — and she makes it look pretty damn nice.