She then preps a matcha latte, feeds Olive, and lights a candle for some journaling and meditation. "I do actually journal every day. I do meditate every day. I read a book every day," she shares. "The whole idea of this journal is to actually do it the minute you wake up, but I usually wake up three minutes before I have to leave for my workout, so I do it when I get home." The journal that Petsch uses is The Five Minute Journal (Buy It, $30, amazon.com), which is meant to make journaling a manageable habit with prompts that designed to take no more than five minutes. (Here's more on her daily journaling habit.)